Doom Prophecies Destroying Relationships

The Coalition of Volta Clergy for Development, a think tank in the Volta Region, has expressed concern over the recent spate of doomsday prophecies against public figures 'putting them under captivity'.

The coalition noted that the trend was affecting relationships, causing confusion among the populace and 'discouraging Christians from confessing their sins towards salvation'.

Reverend Dr Elijah Agbemavor, an Associate Pastor at the Sons of God Assemblies International Church at Aflao, a key member of the coalition, said at a press conference in Ho.

He said the practice was casting an atmosphere of doom over those concerned and asked seers to engage those affected privately because, 'dreams and visions are given by God to 'exhort and comfort' not for public ridicule.

Reverend Agbemavor said prophecies must be in line with the Word of God and must be subjected to the scrutiny of scripture, and asked the citizenry not to believe everything in the name of prophecy.

He said the coalition was engaging some prophets on the issue and discussing measures to address the menace.

Mr King David Akpabli, Coordinator of the Coalition, who reviewed the performance of government in its first year, commended it for its flagship programmes and social interventions towards rapid socio-economic development of the country.

GNA

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA