Bawumia Asks For More Prayers As He Joins ICGC To Thank God

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has reiterated his gratitude to Ghanaians for their prayers and support during the short period he was unwell.

He said he is grateful to have undergone a successful healing and to come back to continue working for the country.

Dr Bawumia was speaking Sunday, February 11, 2018, when he joined members of Christ Temple branch of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) in worship.

Dr Bawumia urged the congregation to pray and support President Akufo-Addo, the Chief of Staff and all ministers of state.

“They all stood by me and prayed for me just as you did,” he said.

Two weeks ago, the Vice President sought treatment for an undisclosed illness in London.

Last week Friday, Dr Bawumia thanked Ghanaians when he attended Jumaah prayers at the Abossey Okai Mosque with the Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Pastor Mensa Otabil

The Vice President spoke fondly of how his late father used to watch the renowned pastor’s TV preaching session, the Living Word.

“In my house, even though my father as strong a Muslim as he was, on Sunday, with Otabil on the TV you don’t disturb him until he [Otabil] finishes. I want to thank you for that,” he recounted.

He praised the Founder and General Overseer of (ICGC) Pastor Mensa Otabil for going beyond preaching to touch lives across the country.