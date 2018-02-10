Top Performance Of Ebony Ghanaians And The World Will Miss

From 2016 -2017 blagogee.com has compared performances of Ebony that Ghanaians and world are going to miss.

Many were stunned as they heard the news of the talented and award-winning dancehall artistes Ebony as she met her untimely death, which took place in Suyani in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

This video length 19 mins captured performance on shows Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known in showbiz circles as Ebony was billed to perform and also thrill patrons.

It every dream of artistes to launch his/her maiden album to fans, which the 90’s badgyal did at the WestHills Mall which witnessed hundreds of fans gathered to support the amazing and talented singer.

Her most talked about performance has to do with the 4syte music video awards were she won the Best Female Video saw her performed her hit song Hustle, which featured label signed artiste Brella.

Ebony is said to have died in a gory road accident, late Thursday evening on the Sunyani-Kumasi road.

Ebony who was returning from Sunyani after visiting her mother and other family members was purportedly in the company of a military officer who is said to be her bodyguard and a young lady, in a Jeep with registration AS 497—16.

Some of her fans who paid tribute to the late Dancehall diva expressed shocked on her passing.