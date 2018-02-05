COWTRIBE Partners With GHANAF To Improve Livestock Production Using Mobile Phones

Cowtribe,a Ghanaian-based technology company developing mobile solutions to improve animal health delivery has entered into partnership with the Ghana National association of Cattle Farmers (GNACAF).This is to help expand livestock services to over 1million cattle farmers in Ghana.

Alima Bawa,a co-founder of Cowtribe disclosing the information to Ghanaweb said that,Livestock mortality is one of biggest problem facing the livestock industry in Ghana. According the World Organization for Animal Health,well over 30% of livestock produced in Ghana is lost to preventable diseases robbing farmers billions of dollars of revenue.

She maintained that improving vaccination coverage can help reduce the livestock disease burden dramatically.And that most farmers struggle to access reliable services.

The goal of the partnership is thus to leverage on Cowtribe’s proprietary platform to among others:

Identify,tag,and track all cattle to support the effective delivery of various services including vaccines and other livestock support to farmers across the country; Provide an interactive messaging platform for delivery of actionable information to improve production including alerts, reminders and behavior change content; Provide a secure mobile payment solution to actors within the value chain to support payments and collection at the community level.

"This partnership will initially target about 100,000 farmers in selected districts under a one year pilot program with a longer-term goal of expanding to cover the entire country,"she added.

A key challenge the company is seeking to solve is the lack of data about where and when vaccines are needed by these farmers.

According to the CEO of Cowtribe,Peter Awin,all farmers will be registered and provided with electronic cards that will link their unique information to a cloud-based platform.This way, veterinarians can easily identify each farmer, track the vaccination status of their animals, and administer the right vaccines where they are most needed.

Cowtribe is already serving over 29, 000 farmers through their platform since its launching in May 2016.

“The relationship with GNACAF presents a solid step to significantly expand our services in Ghana and build on our foundation in revolutionizing the animal health sector in Africa,”Peter Awin has said.

ABOUT COWTRIBE:

Cowtribe is a leading mobile health solutions provider in Africa. The company leverages last mile technologies to provide reliable access to livestock services to farmers. The company has designed and proven an innovation that allows farmers to be subscribed and tracked for delivery of animal health service such as vaccines, treatment, animal tracking and advisory services more quickly.

The current partnership is endorsed by Alhaji Hanafi Sonde,president of GHANAF and Alima Bawa,co-founder of COWTRIBE.