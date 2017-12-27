Develop A Habit Of Praising God At All Times

Pastor George Kyei Benson, the head Pastor of All Nations Evangelistic Ministries, Takoradi branch has advised Christians to imbibe the act of praising God in the new year to get them closer to their maker.

'Praising God releases the blessings of God into one's life and it restores any broken heart. Christians nowadays are missing out on God's blessings as a result of conforming to the worldly things which yields no result in their life''.

Pastor Kyei Benson said this when he delivered his Christmas message to the church.

He indicated that '2018 is going to be a year of supernatural harvest and if praises are uplifted to the Supreme Being in the coming years', then God's blessings would be released to his children'.

He added, ''there is healing in praising God. Christians who exalted the name of the Lord do not encounter any illness and are always strong in the lord''.

According to him, there was protection in praising God but because Christians failed to acknowledge that, they always fell prey to the enemy's attack.

'God releases his angels to protect his children from certain attacks of the devil when they exalt him'', he stressed.

Pastor Kyei Benson therefore encouraged Christians to seek God's guidance in their lives in the year 2018 so as to bring the purpose of God to fulfilment.