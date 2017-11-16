B/A FDA Schools Sunyani Presby Church Congregations On Food And Drugs Safety

The Brong Ahafo Regional Director of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) , Mr. Matthew Gyang Nkum, has urged consumers to buy food from hygienic surroundings and vendors and caterers who covered their food properly, dressed neatly and covered their hair.

He said food vendors highly contributed to the health of consumers because good health basically depended on what was eaten and, therefore,charged food vendors to be neat.

Mr. Matthew Gyang Nkum,speaking to Sunyani based radio Ahomka 90.5FM,after a 'breakfast meeting' on Saturday, organised by Presbyterian church of Ghana,Ebenezer Congregation in Sunyani,he called on congregations to imbibe the habit of proper hand washing with soap and running water before cooking and serving food.

"Even in the absence of tap water, water in a clean container could be poured onto the hands with the help of another person".

Speaking on a topic, 'Food and Drugs Safety', he told them to wash all plates and utensils before putting food in it or eating from it,'Utensils, if possible, should be washed with warm water or potable water before and after use to avoid food contamination', he stated.

Over 60 congregations who were schooled on food Safety,cautioned not to buy from women who display food items they sell on the ground, as it could easily give sicknesses to to them (consumers).

"All foods should be cooked very well especially meat,fish and chicken, the flesh and juice of meat ,fish and chicken should be clear and not reddish or pink" he added.

Mr. Nkum said germs multiplied quickly in cooked foods kept under room temperature and, therefore, advised that cooked food must be kept in cold temperatures.

"All cooked foods should be kept in the refrigerator or freezer, and it show not be kept too long in the refrigerator and if it happens such foods should no be eaten".

According to him, Cold temperatures slow down the growth rate of germs, so food, especially leftovers, must be heated, cooled and stored in cold temperatures immediately,” he added.

Presbyterian church of Ghana,Ebenezer Congregation in Sunyani opposite Radio BAR,every month organized a breakfast meetings, where people are given special invitation to speak to the members on topical issues of interest like health,education and among others.

Mr. Matthew Gyang Nkum,speaking on drugs abused/misused, he cautioned them to avoid self medication, even with herbal medicines.

"Always comply with your doctor's prescription and report all adverse effects(including herbal medicines) after taking a drug to your doctor or pharmacist " he urged them.