Discover Amazing 'Octagon', An Eye Opener In Accra

Dream Realty, a Real Estate Development company based in Ghana with a long, diversified and multi-disciplinary experience in building, will in a few hours, commission the ultra modern office complex in Accra, The Octagon .

The facility is located in the heart of Accra, surrounded by offices of major financial institutions, Ghana's main courthouses, as well as the Cedi House.

The Octagon can be conveniently viewed from the famous Independence Avenue and Barnes Road. It stands right across the street from prestigious 5-star hotels such as the Novotel and the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel as well as the Kempinski Hotel.

It takes 20 minutes drive from the Kotoka International Airport to get to The Octagon.

The Octagon Business Center is also within walking distance of the Independence Square, the Accra Sports Stadium and the majestic Ocean Front.

A feverish preparation towards the commissioning is currently ongoing at the premises, Myjoyonline.com Photo Journalist, David Andoh reports.