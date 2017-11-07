Humble Sedass Launches 15th Anniversary Celebration

Swedru SDA Senior High School on 5th November 2018 launched their 15th anniversary celebration under the theme “15 YEARS OF DIVERSIFIED EDUCATION; INSPIRING A GENERATION OF CHANGEMAKERS”.

The launching was graced and chaired by the founding father of the school and President of the Pioneer Ghana Conference, Pastor Richard Asiedu Ntriakwah who profoundly shared memories of how the school started in a small poultry house to its current state using the analogy of Jesus Christ being born in a manger but yet became the savior of the universe stating “like Jesus who was born in manger but became and still the greatest person to ever lived, Humble SEDASS is channeling people who are making meaningful contributions by holding key leadership positions in our society”.

The current headmaster in his speech acknowledge the contributions of everyone who played various roles to ensure SEDASS becomes beckon of hope to young people in Ghana. A wide range of activities has been earmark for the celebration with homecoming of old students and Anniversary Grand Durbar set for March 2nd and March 4th respectively

Other skers included the PTA Chairman, the Vice President of the Humble SEEDASS Old Students Association- Humblerian Gideon Boateng and the Chairperson of the Anniversary Committee- Humblerian Ebenezer Essuman.

Below is the full activities line up from November 2017 to March 2018.