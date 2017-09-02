modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghanaians To Witness Wealth Creation

MyJoyOnline
52 minutes ago | General News

President Nana Akufo Addo has reiterated his government’s commitment to creating a friendly business environment to promote entrepreneurship.

This according to him is fundamental to the development of the country.

Speaking at the Africa Business and Kingdom Leadership Summit in Accra President Akufo-Addo was convinced that reduction in the cost of doing business will stimulate growth in enterpreneurship which he says will lead to the creation of more jobs.

“You all know in Ghana the widespread unemployment is the greatest threat to our future stability and social coherence.

“Our preoccupation over the last seven months is to put in place programmes and policies geared towards building the most business friendly economy in Africa to be a magnet for investment.

“We began establishing development policy framework that will help businesses expand and create jobs with a view also to promoting the growth and development of entrepreneurship,” he said.

The president cited examples in first world countries, many of which have adopted a policy of industrialisation as the launch-pad for growth and development.

“We can learn a lot from this global trend and promote a conducive and business friendly environment in our country.

“The wealth of our country is built on the private sector and the entrepreneurial spirit of the Ghanaian people,” he said.

Head Pastor of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Duncan-Williams charged young entrepreneurs to look beyond government in their quest for jobs and better livelihoods.

As a farmer himself, Archbishop Duncan-Williams encouraged the youth to enter into large scale farming, something that does not necessarily require government intervention to succeed.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

Kenya Elections: Don't Blame International Observers

8 hours ago

Christian Council Wishes Muslims Well

8 hours ago

quot-img-1What happens at a particular time is the right thing that could have happened, when it is over, it is over.

By: AGAMOLGA AWUNI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line