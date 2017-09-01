TOP STORIES
First Lady Lauds Pastor Brian's iYes Summit
Executives and delegations of the International Youth Empowerment Summit (iYes), led by its President, Dr. Brian Amoateng paid a courtesy call on the first lady, Her Excellency Mrs. Rebecca Akufo Addo at her office at Ridge, Accra.
The visit was to officially inform the first lady about the iYes movement, and also, to seek her blessings and advice as to how to approach the youths of Ghana with such conferences and summit. She stressed on the importance and needs of these programs, stating the undeniable support it gives to the governments in eradicating so many negative youthful challenges and problems.
Furthermore, she pledged her support to the initiative, and encouraged the team to expand and optimize their activities and conferences; furthermore she assured them of ensuring safe and successful organisation of such future events carried out by the team.
The delegation teamed up of the National Director Obed Osei Duku, the National protocol officer Supt. Kofi Sarpong, Actor and comedian Funny face, Actress Gloria Sarfo and others took pictures with her excellency after a spirit filled prayer by Pastor Brian Amoateng (Iyes President).
iYes has contributed immensely to the national development of the youth and young adults in Ghana through its conferences, workshops and summits organised annually by its President, Dr. Brian Amoateng, a Ghanaian pastor based in London.
The National Director of iYes, Mr. Obed Duku, thanked Mrs. Rebecca Akufo Addo for her audience and support and promised to cooperate with her honorable office in the quest of building a healthy, sound and disciplined youths that will uphold, protect and keep their future secured.
“The future generation needs to be positively informed, educated and empowered".
The just ended third edition of the iYes Conference, which took place at the National theatre from the 23rd-25th August was well patronised and attended, with about 3000 youths from all parts of Ghana, Africa, Uk and Europe.
Renowned speakers and celebrieties such as Bishop Tudor Bismark (Zimbabwe), Dr. Frank Ofosu Appiah (USA), Prophet Daniel Amoateng (UK), Dr. Sonnie Badu (UK), ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas (Ghana), actor and politician Desmond Elliot (Nigeria) and many more were all there to grace the occasion.
iYes Ghana 2017 was in partnership with the ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Youth Authority.
