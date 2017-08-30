TOP STORIES
Dr. Victor Ademang Acquires Sunyani-Based Metro 90.5FM Station Now Ahomeka FM
Sunyani based radio station Metro 90.5FM has been taken over by Dr Victor Kwadwo Adeymang, CEO of Ahomeka Beverages, producers of Bie Gya Bitters.
The owner of the radio station,Bishop Columbus Appiah, leader of Miraculous Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International,has agreed to changed hands.
The radio station,which started some years ago is among the top 5 radio stations in the Brong Ahafo region.
The station formerly known as Metro 90.5FM is to trade as Ahomeka 90.5FM.
The station which is currently running a test transmission is still operating from old place in Sunyani Magazine and shares the same premises with National lottery.
The Metro FM acquisition is the Dr. Victor Adeymang, first major takeover in radio in the Brong Ahafo region.
Meanwhile,last month the CEO of Ahomeka Beverages, producers of Bie Gya Bitters, Dr Victor Adeymang, honoured with a doctorate degree for his immense contribution to the development of the local beverages in Africa and the world at large.
The honour from one of the Ukrainian leading university, Alfred Noble University was held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology at the Faculty of Law.
Bie Gya Bitters which is made from the best natural extracts from the thickest forests in Ghana and stands stall as reigning king of all bitters has won the hearts of many in Ghana and has fast been accepted as the preferred bitters across the West African sub region.
Bie Gya bitters which is suitable for all occasions have super smooth, tasty and leaves refreshing smell and no hangover.
