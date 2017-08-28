TOP STORIES
Pray Earnestly For Marriages—Prophet Melchisedec
Prophet Louis A. Melchisedec, one of the leaders of Grace and Truth Temple, based at Nungua-Accra, , has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians, especially, pastors and religious leaders, to pray earnestly for Ghanaian marriages.
Speaking ahead of the 7th edition of the annual marital summit dubbed ‘BREAKING MARITAL SPELLS” scheduled for August 28 to September 3, 2017, Prophet Melchisedec warned that, if attention is not given to marriages, the future generations would suffer the consequences.
“God instituted marriage as unit to fulfil His purpose in mankind and the success of marriages is the basis for a nation’s success ,” he observed.
“That is why we all need to pray for marriages to succeed in order to secure the future of the young ones.” He stressed.
Prophet Melchisedec maintained that, “The reason(s) why there are many divorces in recent times is because Children of God lack and have refused to deploy the keys which will help their marriages to become successful, “ my people are destroyed for lack of knowledge…” Hosea 4:6,’’ he stated.
He added that, one important key needed to solve the problem is prayer which every Christian can deploy to save the Christendom and the nation at large, not forgetting the world.
He disclosed that the programme is at the Grace and Truth Temple – Nungua, behind the Danpong Pharmacy and it is on the theme, WINNING MARITAL BATTLES”.
He advised married couples against using their own wisdom in resolving marital issues since God, who instituted marriages, is the only One who can give solutions to its problems. “Marriages without the presence of the Holy Spirit will not work because Jesus is the solution.( John 2:1-10),” he revealed.
He enumerated some of the marital problems as barrenness, lack of trust, unforgiveness, financial problems, misunderstanding, individual affirmed characters and attitudes among others, hinting that, “Some of these challenges in marriages can be solved by prayers while others are just by the application of wisdom or both in some cases.”
He implored Ghanaians to join the church at the programme and in prayer for marriages in the country, especially on the Special All Night Service on Friday 1st September 2017.
Pastor Melchisedec also disclosed that PRAYER WORKS, which is also an annual programme, will come of in December 2017.
The speakers on the program include Bishop Joseph Annang(Ghana), Pastor Godfrey Homela(South Africa), Pastor Solomon Okyere-Keelson(Ghana) and the host, Prophet Louis A. Melchisedec (Ghana).
Prophet Louis acknowledged Asjob, Eventcomm, Efodaavi, ACC Radio, Obolon Fruit Juice, Crystallite Services, Incredible Logistics, Vellum Enterprise and E-ComTV as partners for Breaking Marital Spells 2017.
