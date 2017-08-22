TOP STORIES
Chief appeals for Yendi to be made regional capital
Tatale (N/R), Aug. 22, GNA - Obore Gariba Yankosor II, the Paramount Chief of Tatale Traditional Area in the Northern Region, has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider making Yendi one of the six new regions to be created.
The Region could be named North East Region with Yendi as the regional capital, he said.
Obore Yankosor made the appeal during a meeting with the chiefs and people at his Palace at Tatale in the Tatale/Sanguli District.
He indicated that Zabzugu, Tatale/Sanguli, Saboba, Chereponi, Mion, Gusheigu, Karaga, Nanumba North and South, and Kpandai districts could fall under Yendi Municipal to make Yendi the Regional Capital.
Obore Yankosor said all the districts mentioned were under the Yendi Local Council in the 1960s until they were created as new districts adding that they would enhance the development of the area if Yendi was made a regional capital.
He said the people in the districts and Yendi Municipality were predominantly farmers who produced large quantities of food and cash crops including yam, cashew and sheanuts.
He said there were also large quantities of iron-ore deposits at Sheini in the Tatale/Sanguli District, which spread to Zabzugu District, generating revenue for the country.
The Paramount Chief indicated that Yendi Municipality had a Referral Hospital, Divisional Police Station, Circuit Court, Military Detachment, Ghana Fire Service Station, Ghana Prison Service, Ghana Water Company Limited, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and its Customs Division, and Ghana Immigration Service.
He said apart from having all the decentralised departments, it also had an Air-Strip among other things.
The 2010 Population and Housing Census gave the population of Yendi Municipality as 223,252, Chereponi District 53,394, Gusheigu 111,259, Saboba 65,706, Mion 81,812, Tatale/Sanguli 60,039, Zabzugu 63,815, Nanumba North 141,554, Nanumba South 94,464, and Kpandai 108,816, the Chief said, adding that the large population could contribute to making Yendi a regional capital.
He commended President Akufo-Addo for accepting to create the six new regions, with one to come from Northern Region.
GNA
