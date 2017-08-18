TOP STORIES
From Dodowa ‘Forest’ To Young Achievers Nominee In Ghana
Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is a brilliant Doctor and a distinguished researcher in Prostate cancer in Ghana and Africa. No one ever thought such a brilliant and distinguished scholar could emanate from Dodowa in the modern era. Dodowa forest is the key landmark in the Shai-Osudoku District but Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu defied all odds to climb both academic and Medical ladder at a very tender age of 32yrs.
Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu has been nominated for the maiden edition of the Ghana 40 under 40 Achievers Award slated for 29th September at the Kempinski Hotel. The award is to identify, honor and celebrate a cross-section of Ghanaians. The nominees were selected as most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries they cover based on their commitment to business growth, professional excellence and community service.
Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu has done extensive work in the awareness, policies, screening of prostate cancer in Ghana and Nigeria. He pushed for the declaration of fathers’ Day as national prostate cancer day in Ghana. He was appointed a research professor of Prostate cancer and Holistic Medicine at age 31 at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca city, Cyprus and currently a faculty member. He introduced the course Holistic Urology and currently enrolled in his second doctorate; Doctor of Science in Holistic Medicine in the same college. His research focuses on Natural immunotherapy agent and prostate cancer cure. He is the President of Men’s Health Foundation Ghana and Cancer Voices GH.
The distinguished researcher was recently honored with the Nigeria Legend Award in Lagos and appointed as the first National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana (AMAG). He is also a board member of the Optimum Men’s’ Health Foundation in Nigeria and 4-H; a non-Agricultural organization in the Shai-Osudoku District.
He established the first ever Dangme newspaper, a cofounder and chief scientist at RNG Medicine Research Lab at Tema community 18; the first ever alternative medicine research center to start production of alternative medicine. Dr. Nyarkotey is also the Cofounder and Medical Director of RNG Holistic Hospital & Prostate Research Lab; the first prostate research center also to commence shortly in Tema community 18.
He has published several research papers in scientific journals and close to 300 articles on prostate cancer and alternative medicine in newspapers and online websites. He is a frequent speaker on radio, Televisions, churches, tertiary schools on prostate cancer. He has written columns for several newspapers in Ghana on prostate health.
Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is well-known figure on the subject prostate cancer and was recently featured in the “Balls in Danger” documentary by Seth Kwame Boateng of Joy FM. He is the author of the book “What every Man must know before and 40 years-Prostate Health! A book often used by Oheneba Ntim Barima to educate the public on prostate health.
Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu was also recognized as one of the most successful students by the Sheffield Hallam University UK alumni connects office for his work on prostate cancer after he completed his Master’s program in Prostate cancer. He earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Prostate cancer and Alternative Medicine from the Indian Board of Alternative Medicine Academy, Kolkata, India. He has been nominated for his work on Philanthropy and Non-Profit category. He is a Dangme from Shai-Osudoku District and worships at the Holy Ghost Temple of the International Central Gospel Church, Adenta.
The 40 under 40 achievers award believe that in putting the spotlight on these young achievers it will not only celebrate them but also build a strong platform for them by giving a voice and opportunities to the next generation of industry pacesetters whiles building a positive attitude in the youth to strive for excellence at a tender age.
