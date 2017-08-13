TOP STORIES
Best Customer Loyalty Metric: CSAT, NPS, or CES?
Pin-pointing moments throughout the customer journey and measuring them in order improve Customer Loyalty, has turned into a science, a 'Branding Art' and a daily reality.
The oldest measurement is CSAT (Customer Satisfaction Test) originating from the mid 1970s/ 1980's, followed by the NPS (Net Promoter Score in 2003 and CES (Customer Effort Score) in 2008/ 2010.
.
Difference between CSAT, NPS, and CES
Simply put:
.
CSAT, CES and NPS – the comparison
Table1 -CSAT, CES, NPS Comparison ( © 2017 HireLoyalty and © 2017(HIREghana )
-a low number means that customers are putting in too much effort to interact with your company.
As you can see, each one of these Customer Loyalty measurements has its own merit, applicability and limitations of course. Please use them as complimentary tools to each other- relying solely on just any one of these, will not give you the complete & correct picture.
For example, NPS will give you a picture of your customer satisfaction on an overall level and the CES will specifically show to you how do you really perform in handling customer issues.
CEB claims that according to published studies (mainly theirs), CES 2.0 should be 1.8⨉ better at predicting customer loyalty than Customer satisfaction (CSAT)and 2⨉ finer than Net Promoter Score (NPS). Having been user of all 3, I will be delighted to challenge this statement.
.
In Conclusion.
By now, it should be obvious to you that none of these 3 metrics on its own can give you an accurate picture of your Customer's Loyalty. So, it is an excellent idea / if not a 'must', to combine all these three metrics together.
But, please do keep this in mind that you should not drive your customers crazy with frequent and lengthy questionnaires. Feedback requests, if they are too often they will undoubtedly negatively influence your customers' happiness. Do you want to go to a store where every time you go, they ask over and over again for a new survey?
.
Thank you and Good Luck .
Kwaku and Spiros
.
About the authors: Both Kwaku Abedi and Spiros Tsaltas are associated with a unique Customer Loyalty Startup : HireLoyalty ( www.HireLoyalty.com ) which is coming out of stealth mode in the next few months.
Spiros is also associated with HIREghana ( www.HIREgh.com ) and as a NED (Non Executive Director), he can be hired via them.
They welcome all your comments/ remarks/ feedback at [email protected]
© 2017 Kweku Abedi & Spiros Tsaltas and © 2017 HireLoyalty
