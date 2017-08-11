TOP STORIES
"Life is not about waiting for the rain to stop, but learning how to dance in the rain"By: Amma Dugan
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3739
|4.3783
|Euro
|5.1402
|5.1437
|Pound Sterling
|5.6804
|5.6874
|Swiss Franc
|4.5370
|4.5408
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4452
|3.4471
|S/African Rand
|0.3274
|0.3278
|Australian Dollar
|3.4503
|3.4557
Global Partners Training Ghana
Global Partners Training is an all-inclusive media training program developed by Moody Radio in Partnership with Theovision International,aimed at equippingAfricanMedia and Christian Professionals in Broadcasting, Digital Technology, Radio Production, Television, etc.
Venue: Anakazo Bible Institute – Mampong-Akuapem
Date: November 7-10, 2017
Benefits of Global Partnership Training:
Registration begins on 1st June, 2017; subsidized at a very low fee of GHC250 for local participants and a $100 for international participants for 4 full days. This will cover all sessions, course material, food and accommodation. Register and make full payment now till 30th September, 2017 by CASH, CHEQUE or pay to Theovision Media Network, Guarantee Trust Bank Account No. 202101011110. You can also pay via mobile money on 055-692-3165. Late registration from 1st October, 2017 will attract a registration fee of GHC300 and $150 respectively.
Register online at http://www.theovision.org/?page_id=5357
For further enquiries email to [email protected] or
Call Tel. No. 020-999-5430 or 020-877-9604 (WhatsApp available)
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News