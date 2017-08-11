modernghana logo

Global Partners Training Ghana

Daily Guide
3 hours ago | General News

Global Partners Training is an all-inclusive media training program developed by Moody Radio in Partnership with Theovision International,aimed at equippingAfricanMedia and Christian Professionals in Broadcasting, Digital Technology, Radio Production, Television, etc.

Venue: Anakazo Bible Institute – Mampong-Akuapem
Date: November 7-10, 2017
Benefits of Global Partnership Training:

  • Network and share ideas with media professionals and global missions groups
  • Learn from employees of Moody Radio, one of the largest Christian networks in the US with a worldwide reach online and on mobile device apps
  • Gain an understanding of African radio
  • Hear about African cultural considerations from other African organizations
  • Glean insights about fundraising and media ethics
  • Grow spiritually through the biblical teaching of Moody Bible Institute professors
  • Find out how you can get more biblical training through Moody's radio and education ministries
  • Explore biblical programming, digital technology, radio production, management, marketing, social media, television and more.
  • Church media and church sound training.

Registration begins on 1st June, 2017; subsidized at a very low fee of GHC250 for local participants and a $100 for international participants for 4 full days. This will cover all sessions, course material, food and accommodation. Register and make full payment now till 30th September, 2017 by CASH, CHEQUE or pay to Theovision Media Network, Guarantee Trust Bank Account No. 202101011110. You can also pay via mobile money on 055-692-3165. Late registration from 1st October, 2017 will attract a registration fee of GHC300 and $150 respectively.

Register online at http://www.theovision.org/?page_id=5357

For further enquiries email to [email protected] or

Call Tel. No. 020-999-5430 or 020-877-9604 (WhatsApp available)

