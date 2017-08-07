TOP STORIES
3rd Edition Of iYES Slated For August 23
UK-based Ghanaian pastor, Brian Amoateng is set to hold the 3rd edition of the annual International Youth Empowerment Summit (iYES) in Accra.
The 3-day event is slated for August 23rd to August 25th at the National Theatre.
iYES is a global initiative dedicated to the spiritual, intellectual and emotional growth of young people around the world through proprietary programs, revival summits, events, seminars and practical opportunities.
This year’s edition features Ghanaian personalities who have excelled in various fields of endeavor including politics, media, showbiz and ministry.
They include, Bishop Tudor Bismark, Prophet Daniel Amoateng, Sonnie Badu, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and Desmond Elliot.
The others are Lawyer Adwoa Sarfo, Obuobia Darko Opoku, Fifi Kwetey, Randy Osae Bediako, Dr. Frank Ofosu Appiah and the host, Pastor Brian Amoateng.
The Summit has previously featured personalities including Rev. Eastwood Anaba and Pastor Michelle McKinney Hammond since its inception in August 2015 at the University for Professional Studies (UPSA).
Morning sessions for this year’s edition start at 8:30am and 5:30pm for evening sessions.
The event is free and open to all Ghanaians.
Online registration can be done at www.iyouthsummit.com
iYES 2017 is supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
