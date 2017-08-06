TOP STORIES
What is inflated too much, will burst into fragments.By: Ethiopian Proverb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
XYZ Broadcasting empowers 1,000 plus at summit
Accra Aug 6, GNA - XYZ Broadcasting, owners of Radio XYZ, 93.1 and TV XYZ has held its maiden edition of Emerging Leaders Summit aimed at mentoring and inculcating leadership values in the youth.
The summit, on the theme: 'Redefining Leadership,' was to share ideas and discuss innovative ways of helping to achieve the dreams of young generational leaders.
It brought together more than 1,000 youth across the country to acquire leadership values.
Mr Ato Sarpong, a Financial Adept, Mawena Trebarh, the Former Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Chief Executive Officer, Dr Joshua Ofori, a Pastor, Author and Inspirational Speaker, and Dr Ishmael Yamson, a revered Businessman, made contributions on ideas to make the youth achieve their full potential.
Mr Neil Armstrong Mortagbe, the Project Co-ordinator, Leading July - Emerging Leaders Summit said the summit was designed to provide a new understanding and fundamental principles of leadership development in making the youth proactive in their daily activities.
He said a research conducted by XYZ Broadcasting indicated that people perceived leadership to only be in politics which was a flaw hence the summit to redefine it to the citizens.
He said the summit was the climax of the organisation's Leading July 2017 programme; a thought provoking programme that would tap into the experiences and insights of celebrated Africans on leadership and would be held annually.
Mr Sarpong speaking on the topic: 'Securing the Mandate to Lead,' said leadership was service and the qualities of a servant leader included: selflessness, valuing diverse opinions from followers, good character.
He said leadership was not a reflection of competence only but character. He therefore asked the youth to work on their character to develop positive ones.
He urged the youth to espouse servant leadership to enrich the lives of individuals, build better organisations and help the country grow economically.
Madam Trebarh, who spoke on the topic: 'The Leadership and Experience: Challenges and Opportunities,' probed the youth to remain focus on their goals, be proactive and stick to deadlines when they set a target.
She noted that hard work, humility, and the desire for excellence were key to become great leaders and therefore extoled them to strive for those attributes.
Dr Ofori delivering a paper on: 'The Leadership Ladder of Success,' tasked the youth to develop their potentials and acquire more knowledge in different areas to make them better persons in the ruling world.
Dr Yamson, who also spoke: 'Reminiscences of a Leadership Journey,' advised the youth to seize every opportunity and have a burning desire to persist in whatever they engaged themselves in.
GNA
By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News