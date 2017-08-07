TOP STORIES
Customer Effort Score (CES)- A Modern Intro
In the past, we have talked about NPS (Net Promoter Score) as the de facto standard for measuring Customer Loyalty.
In 2008, the CCC (Customer Contact Leadership Council) a division of the Corporate Executive Board (CEB is now part of Gardner) created the Customer Effort Score (CES), as a better alternative to NPS. CCL believes their CES metric to be both a better and more predictive method of surveying customers.
CCC made a study of 75,000+ customers who have had an interaction with customer service all possible communication / contact channels (e.g. phone, email, chat, etc.), and they performed literally hundreds of structured interviews with customer service leaders worldwide.
FYI, this study of the 75.000+ customers, was based in getting answers to the following 3 questions:
What is CES?
The idea behind CES is to ask the customer how much effort s/he put into a certain interaction with the company; for example, during a technical support call or during a visit at a Customer Service Department to resolve a billing problem or exchange a merchandise.
CCC/ CEB research showed that “Service organizations create loyal customers primarily by reducing customer effort – i.e. helping them solve their problems quickly and easily – not by delighting them in service interactions”.
According to CCC/ CEB’s findings:
So, the original CES single question in 2010 was: “How much effort did you personally have to put forth to handle your request?”, with an answer- rating scale starts from 1 (very small effort) to 5 (very big effort).
Due to problems with interpretation consistency, universal applicability, and cross-industry benchmarking capabilities, in 2013, CCC/ CEB came out with an improved CES version. CES version 2.0 is based on the statement: “[Name of the organization] made it easy for me to handle my issue”; customers are asked to express their level of agreement / disagreement with this statement on an enhanced seven-step scale from 1 (Strongly disagree) to 7 (Strongly agree).
For course in practice, different business use their own variation of the CES- scale and rephrasing of the question/ statement.
.
NPS and CES are complementary measures
When comparing the NPS and CES score, research does show that indeed these scores correlate with each other:
However, it might be a great idea to utilize/ use both of these 2 measurements in every single survey, since:
The Business Case with CES
Case studies of companies using CES (e.g. British Telecom) have found that “it has helped to:
Studies have shown that customers who exert “high” effort (4 or 5 on the CES scale) are 61% less likely to repurchase and 23% less likely to increase spend with an organization – as compared to the average customer. Use existing data regarding the percentage of customers who renew contracts annually or your general customer churn rate to get an average repurchase rate, and then figure out the expected loss in repurchase from high effort customers specifically
Also a quite interesting and surprising field- study result is that 89% of the interviewed customer service managers bet on “exceeding customers’ expectations” and very disturbing that 84% of customers felt their recent interactions “did not exceed their expectations.” Simply put: there is little correlation between satisfaction and loyalty.
“With BT in particular, we found that the rate of customer loss or easy scores was found to be significantly less than others and showed a 40% reduction in the propensity to churn. If you're easier to do business with your much more likely to stay, essentially. We also found that in B2B companies, too. Being easy to do business with prevented customer defections and they’re more likely to stay.”
Finally, according to published studies, CES 2.0 should be 1.8⨉ better at predicting customer loyalty than Customer satisfaction (CSAT)and 2⨉ finer than Net Promoter Score (NPS).
.
Suggested CES Success KPIs
CES Criticism
There is plenty of criticism and it’s all about the fact that CES is solely focused on the effort or effortless customer experience during the resolution of an issue. Sure, it is great if you are benchmarking the efficiency of your Customer Service. But, it does not tell you absolutely nothing about the customer who had no problem or who decided not to contact your Customer Service.
.
In Conclusion
Implementation of Customer Effort Score will definitely help you improve Customer Loyalty, by knowing how much effort your customers must put into resolving their problems.
Basically, you will have your customers pinpointing your attention right to the shortcomings of your service or product.
CCC/ CEB believes that a low effort customer experience is the cornerstone of customer loyalty. Do you believe that too?
Still, keep in mind that in the 75.000+ customers’ study, 89% of the Customer Service Manages felt/ bet on exceeding expectations, while 84% of those 75.000+ customers felt they their expectations were not met!!
.
Thank you and Good Luck w/ your CES implementation.
Kwaku and Spiros
.
About the authors: Both Kwaku Abedi and Spiros Tsaltas are associated with a unique Customer Loyalty Startup : HireLoyalty ( www.HireLoyalty.com ) which is coming out of stealth mode in the next few months.
Spiros is also associated with HIREghana ( www.HIREgh.com ) and as a NED (Non Executive Director), he can be hired via them.
They welcome all your comments/ remarks/ feedback at [email protected]
© 2017 Kweku Abedi & Spiros Tsaltas and © 2017 HireLoyalty
