Duncan-Williams Is Apolitical – Sammens
The Founder of the Action Chapel International Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams is apolitical but passionate about national leadership, one of his avowed supporters Samuel Attah Mensah has said.
According to the CITI FM CEO, claims that the influential preacher has an affinity for the National Democratic Congress are baseless.
“ If there is any pastor that suffered under the leadership of Jerry Rawlings, at least in the late 80s into the 90s, then it is Duncan-Williams. So he has had his own brush with the PNDC/NDC. He is somebody who really doesn’t know political colours.
“He has no political colours. He is passionate about national leadership and I can say this with all certainty. He doesn’t care who is in power. He will pray for; he did it with President Rawlings, Kufuor, Mills, Mahama, and he is doing it with President Akufo-Addo,” Sammens told Bola Ray on Starr Chat Tuesday.
Archbishop Duncan-Williams, who is largely seen as the father of the charismatic faith in Ghana, after starting his church some 40 years ago, has often been accused of having a soft spot for the opposition NDC.
