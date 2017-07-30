TOP STORIES
A woman wants to satisfy her needs from one man whilst a man wants every woman to satisfy his one need.By: Francis Tawiah --
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Fountain Gate Chapel hosts Prayer Conference In Dumfries Virginia
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Fountain Gate Chapel (FGC) Virginia also known as Mount Zion Pastures presents ’The Watchman Assembly 2017’, a summer prayer conference at their Dumfries Virginia location in the US from August 10 through 13, 2017.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">The four-day event will be hosted by FGC Virginia head, Pastor Alex F. Agyemang who is going to be welcoming special guest Pastor Mike Ayikade. Pastor Ayikade will be coming from Ghana, where he is based at Bolgatanga in the Upper the East Region.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">On the nights of Thursday, Friday and Saturday of August 10-12 respectively, the event begins at 7:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST). On Sunday the program will be brought to an end beginning at 10:30 AM, EST.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Locate Mount Zion Pastures of FGC at Dumfries Shopping Plaza next to the Rite Aid Pharmacy in Dumfries, Virginia, Zip code 22026. According to the church, this August event promises to be a spiritually uplifting one and is encouraging all believers to attend.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">FGC has over 100 branches worldwide. To find out more about the Dumfries branch which was founded in March 2010 visit www.fgchapelva.org.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Diaspora (USA)