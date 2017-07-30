modernghana logo

Fountain Gate Chapel hosts Prayer Conference In Dumfries Virginia

TheAfricanDream.net
20 minutes ago | Diaspora (USA)

style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Fountain Gate Chapel (FGC) Virginia also known as Mount Zion Pastures presents ’The Watchman Assembly 2017’, a summer prayer conference at their Dumfries Virginia location in the US from August 10 through 13, 2017.

style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">The four-day event will be hosted by FGC Virginia head, Pastor Alex F. Agyemang who is going to be welcoming special guest Pastor Mike Ayikade. Pastor Ayikade will be coming from Ghana, where he is based at Bolgatanga in the Upper the East Region.


style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Pastor Ayikade is the Senior Associate Pastor to Reverend Eastwood Anaba, President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries that seeks to reposition God’s people through revival for the return of the Lord Jesus Christ.


style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">On the nights of Thursday, Friday and Saturday of August 10-12 respectively, the event begins at 7:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST). On Sunday the program will be brought to an end beginning at 10:30 AM, EST.

style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Locate Mount Zion Pastures of FGC at Dumfries Shopping Plaza next to the Rite Aid Pharmacy in Dumfries, Virginia, Zip code 22026. According to the church, this August event promises to be a spiritually uplifting one and is encouraging all believers to attend.

style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">FGC has over 100 branches worldwide. To find out more about the Dumfries branch which was founded in March 2010 visit www.fgchapelva.org.

