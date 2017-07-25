modernghana logo

Ethiopian Airlines to start services to Bahrain

GNA
57 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Accra, July 25, GNA - Africa's largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, will start services to Bahrain effective from August 17 with the latest B737-800 New Generation with Sky Interior.

Bahrain, a nation comprising more than 30 islands, in the Persian Gulf, has been at the Centre of major trade routes since the olden days with growing economy over the past decade.

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, the Manager of Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines, quoted Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, the Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, as saying: 'With the flourishing trade relations between Ethiopia and the Gulf countries, availability of efficient air transport services will surely play great roles in ensuring easy movement of people and import/export items.'

He said: 'Our presence in Bahrain dates back to the 1970's and we are glad that we are now back with scheduled thrice weekly flights.'

Currently, Ethiopian flies to major cities in the Middle East, including: Beirut, Dammam, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, Dubai, Madinah, Muscat, Riyadh, and Sharjah.

In 2017 alone, new destinations like Victoria Falls, Antananarivo, Oslo, Chengdu, Singapore, Guinea, Windhoek, Moroni, as well as freighter destinations like Ahmedabad, a fifth cargo gateway to India, Milan and Zaragoza have joined Ethiopian vast global network.

Ethiopian currently operates the youngest and the most technologically advanced fleet in the industry with an average fleet age of less than five years.

GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

