TOP STORIES
Anybody who wants the presidency so much that he'll spend two years organizing and campaigning for it is not to be trusted with the office.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3708
|4.3751
|Euro
|5.0887
|5.0926
|Pound Sterling
|5.7008
|5.7078
|Swiss Franc
|4.6202
|4.6243
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4953
|3.4972
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3372
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4720
Prophet Links Marital Issues To Nation’s Success
The Leader of Grace and Truth Temple, based at Nungua-Accra, Prophet Louis A. Melchisedec, has expressed concerns over the spate of marital problems in the country, explaining that it is a contributing factor to the problems in the nation.
In a special message to the nation, Prophet Melchisedec observed that, peace in marriages would ensure that Ghanaians focus on matters of national interest and do execute their duties well.
There are many people who are married but are not enjoying their marriages as God originally instituted. This at times makes the yet-to-be married more scared because of what they see others go through, he observed.
He expressed regret over the fact that, though God has provided the keys to solving marital problems, Children of God lack and have refused to deploy the keys.
“The reason(s) why there are many divorces in recent times is because Children of God lack and have refused to deploy the keys which will help their marriages to become successful, my people are destroyed for lack of knowledge Hosea 4:6, he stated.
To address the issue, the Church is organizing its 7th edition of the annual marital summit dubbed ‘BREAKING MARITAL SPELLS, a programme geared towards educating, strengthening marital bonds, empowering the married and the yet-to-be married through the word of God.
He disclosed that the programme is slated to start on Monday 28th August and will end on Sunday 3rd September 2017 at the Grace and Truth Temple Nungua, behind the Danpong Pharmacy and it is on the theme, WINNING MARITAL BATTLES
He further noted that people are using their own knowledge and understanding instead of allowing God to direct their marriages, citing the example in the Bible of Jesus at the wedding ceremony in Canaan, where his presence saved the marriage from disgrace and shame. “This means that marriages without the presence of the Holy Spirit will not work because Jesus is the solution.( John 2:1-10), he revealed.
Prophet Louis says the challenges many people encounter in marriages include barrenness, lack of trust, unforgiveness, financial problem, misunderstanding, individual affirmed characters and attitudes among others, hinting that some of the keys to successful marriage are prayer and wisdom. “Some of these challenges in marriages can be solved by prayers while others are just by the application of wisdom or both in some cases.”
Extending an invitation to all and sundry, he implored Ghanaians to join the church in prayer for marriages in the country, especially on the Special All Night Service on Friday 1st September 2017.
The speakers on the program include Bishop Joseph Annang(Ghana), Pastor Godfrey Homela(South Africa), Pastor Solomon Okyere-Keelson(Ghana) and the host, Prophet Louis A. Melchisedec(Ghana).
Prophet Louis acknowledged Asjob, Eventcomm, Efodaavi, ACC Radio, Obolon Fruit Juice, Crystallite Services, Incredible Logistics, Vellum Enterprise and E-ComTV as partners for Breaking Marital Spells 2017.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Religion