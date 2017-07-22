TOP STORIES
Jomoro Assembly Member In Trouble Over Reckless Comments
The Concerned Youth of Nuba in the Jomoro District of the Western Region has called on their Assemblyman, Hon Kennedy Yankey to retract his comments he made on a local radio station in the District that He Hon Kennedy Yankey consulted his town forks before voting against the President's nominee, Mr Eric Muah on the Jomoro Assembly DCE confirmation.
On Monday July 17, 2017, Hon Kennedy Yankey said on a local radio station in the Jomoro District, New Day FM political morning show dubbed, 'Adeakye ebia' that he consulted his town forks before voting "NO" against the Jomoro DCE nominee on July 12.
Hon Kennedy Yankey's comment has raised tension in his electoral area (Nuba) indicating the comment has brought total disgrace to the community.
In a press conference held at Nuba community on July 20, 2017 which was addressed by the Convenor for the group, Mr Joshua Emuah Kofie has condemned the Assemblyman's comment and described it as unprofessional, malicious and deceit indicating that the Assembly man has brought disgrace to the town.
"We are very much aware of a news with the headline, 'Withdraw your DCE nominee by Jomoro Assembly member to the President', which was published by some online portals in Ghana. This news has been circulated on almost all social media platforms"
"We wish to humbly plead on behalf of our community to the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and his government that the said Assembly member (Hon Kennedy Yankey who is also a communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party never consulted the community on the DCE confirmation, neither did anyone tell him to vote against the President's nominee but rather he voted based on his parochial interest"
"The statement in the news clearly implies that we the good people of Nuba are against development, which is never true. We as one of the leading cassava and coconut producing communities in the Jomoro District but the feeder road to enable us to convey our raw materials from farms is in very bad condition. Why then do we tell Hon Kennedy Yankey to vote against the DCE nominee who is going to be in charge of developmental projects in the District"
"We wish to state emphatically that Hon Kennedy Yankey is a threat to the development of Nuba", the Concerned Youth started.
However, the Concerned Youth of the area has called on Hon Kennedy Yankey to come and render a proper account on their locally based festival's fundraising they organised this year, January 1, 2017. "Our annual festival which is popularly known as 'Nuba Y3f3' which is celebrated on every 1st January, generated an amount of money this year for the community during the non-denominational Church Service. The Committee for the fundraising handed the money to Hon Kennedy Yankey and as we speak no proper account has been rendered by him".
They also added that Hon Kennedy Yankey has mismanaged their community water system indicating that the Assemblyman has never rendered any account to the community since he took over the management of the water system. " We have no access to our water system due to improper management by Hon Kennedy Yankey, neither has he rendered accounts to the community. When he was invited by the chief and his elders for auditing, Hon Kennedy Yankey never showed up".
The Concerned Youth of Nuba also told the media that since they voted for Hon Kennedy Yankey to represent them at Jomoro District Assembly, the Assemblyman has never and not even a single day has he, met the community either before or after any Assembly proceedings. They quoted him as he said on radio that "it is not compulsory for an assembly member to meet his or her community after sitting".
Before the press conference, the youth sent a petition letter to the Jomoro District Electoral Commission calling for the Assemblyman removal (vote of no confidence in Hon Kennedy Yankey) and in that petition letter, 1000 registered voters signed from the Nuba electoral area.
Receiving the petition, Jomoro Electoral Officer, Mr Isaac Otoo assured the petitioners that the EC is going to start the process of impeachment very soon and give them the feedback if the EC is done with the process.
However, the youth have given Hon Kennedy Yankey forty-eight (48) hours to render proper accounts on the festival's fundraising.
They also added that Hon Kennedy Yankey has within forty-eight (48) hours to retract his comment he made on radio station on the rejection of President's nominee which has disgraced the community and make sure it is published and circulated wherever the news has reached not only that but also tell the community why he has refused to meet the community on proceedings of the District Assembly.
Failure of Hon Kennedy Yankey to meet the above retraction and accountability demands, would lead to legal action. "If he falls to do so, then he should get prepared for a legal action", they emphasized.
