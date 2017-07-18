TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
4 Survival Tips For First Time Flyers
For first time flyers the experience can be quite daunting and even tedious. However, with a few survival tips, first time flyers will be able to ease their flight experience.
Jumia Travel , the leading online travel agency, shares 4 survival tips for first time flyers.
Get a Broad Idea of the Range of Air Fares
The best and easiest way to do this is to search different airline websites and flight booking portals to find the reliable ones with the best fares. When you find a reliable site with the best airfare for you, you can select it and follow its purchase instructions. You will eventually get a confirmation email with an e-ticket number that you should take note of for reference purposes because you will need it when you get to the airport.
Consider Your Luggage
Check the luggage requirements and specifications of your airline on their website and ensure your luggage aligns with it. This is to avoid issues, hassles or delays in checking-in your luggage and also to avoid having to pay excessively for excess luggage.
Get To The Airport Early
If it’s your first time on an airplane, you need to arrive at the airport early so that you can give yourself time to familiarize yourself with the travel process to avoid costly omissions and delays. It is advisable to arrive at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.
Know What to Expect
For most first time flyers, the flight is where fear and anxiety begins to set in for them, however, knowing what to expect makes it easier to manage the fear and anxiety. The fear that most first time flyers have of flying can eventually be overcome by educating themselves on flight safety statistics and by understanding that turbulence – a phenomenon caused by fluctuating air pressures – is a normal flight experience which is generally seen as more of a convenience issue than a safety issue.
Travel & Tourism