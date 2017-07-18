TOP STORIES
September Free SHS: We Need More Infrastructure—Headmaster Appeals To Government
Mr. Evans Asare, the Headmaster of Techimantia Presbyterian S.H.S at Techimantia in the Tano South District of the Brong Ahafo region, has called on government, non-governmental organizations and corporate bodies to help the school with infrastructure.
He said the School which has over 600 population, lacked furniture, teachers’ accommodation, classroom blocks, toilet facilities and a bus.
Mr. Evans Asare said, this is negatively affecting teaching and learning as most of the teachers had to commute long distances to the school.
Speaking to Sunyani based radio Metro 90.5FM,he said they need more support from government and authorities in order for them to admit more students as free SHS commence on September.
“Without this it will be difficult for us to admit students, that’s why were calling on government to come to our aid, Achieving quality education and academic excellence can come about when good infrastructure and qualified teachers are in place” he said.
Headmaster of Techimantia Presbyterian SHS, Mr. Evans Asare used the opportunity to expressed profound gratitude to Presbyterian Church for coming to their aid by provided the school with water tanks which worth GHc 12,000 for storage of water ,” we are happy because water cries was one our major challenge” he added.
Meanwhile Presbyterian Re-life service and Development coordinator, Mr. Ankama Emmanuel also said Presbyterian Church of Ghana will continued to support Presbyterian schools especially those in the rural areas in terms of development.
