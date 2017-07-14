TOP STORIES
University of Health and Allied Sciences Council inaugurated
Accra, July 14, GNA - Professor Kwesi Yankah, the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, on Friday inaugurated a 15-member Council of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).
The Council is expected to determine the strategic direction of the university and monitor and evaluate policy implementation and ensure the conservation and augmentation of resources.
It is also to promote an environment of equal opportunity for members of the university without regard to ethnicity, sex, race, religious belief or political affiliation.
The Council members include Justice Victor Mawulom Jones Dotse as Chairman, Professor John Gyapong, Vice Chancellor of UHAS, Prof. Victor Patrick Yao Gadzekpo, Dr Sylvia Ayeley Deganus, Nana Owusu-Afari, Mr Richard Adjei, and Dr Mark Amexo, all government nominees.
The rest are Dr Emmanuel Newman, Prof. Harry Kwame Tagbor, Madam Yaa Opuni Amankwaa, Prof. Francis Bruno Zotor, Mr Kwesi Aseredum Hagan, Mr Joshua Gadasu, Mr Courage Meteku and Mr Pious Afrane.
'It is the expectation of government that your leadership will not be one that only identifies problems and awaits solutions, but rather be one that identifies challenges and proposed workable interventions,' Prof.Yankah said.
He expressed the hope that solutions proposed by the Council would help the university to achieve its goal of providing expanded access to high quality health education and as well absorb the large inflow of senior high school graduates expected to enrol in tertiary institutions.
Prof. Yankah expressed concern about how groups mounted pressure on government to appoint leaders of universities who belonged to the same ethnic group or reside in the region, saying nomination made by government to positions of vice chancellor are based on competence and expertise.
'Ethnicity should never drive appointment processes but should rather guide us in making appointments that unite and integrate the diversity of ethnic groups in the country,' he said.
He urged parents and prospective students not to be constrained by distance in the choice of universities but be guided by quality, relevance and the overall interest of the student since the love of country and quality education do not obey ethnic boundaries.
Justice Dotse thanked President Akufo-Addo for the trust and confidence reposed in the Council and pledged the resolute support of members to undertake the responsibility given them.
He asked for government's support in terms of funding to work in an effective and efficient manner to lift the image of the university higher.
The UHAS was established by an Act of Parliament (Act 828, 2012) to provide higher education in health sciences, disseminate knowledge and provide clinical and other services towards improving health and quality of life.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams, GNA
