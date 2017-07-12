TOP STORIES
10 communities benefit from borehole project in Dormaa
Dormaa-Ahenkro, July 12, GNA - Ten communities in the Dormaa Central Municipality have benefited from a community borehole water project under the government's water for all project initiative.
They are Asikasu Number One, Nsenia, Korang, Masu, Asikasu Number Two, Asunsu Dwan, Dabaabi, Asunsu Number One, Asunsu Number Two and ABB New site.
A ceremony to sink the 10th borehole at the ABB new site at Dormaa-Ahenkro was executed by Edward Powell Pump and Well Drilling (Lifetime Wells for Ghana).
Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Brong-Ahafo Region, Mr. Seth Asare, the Dormaa Central Constituency Organiser of the New Patriotic Party said the first phase of the project would be the construction of 20 boreholes at Dormaa-Ahenkro.
He said the project would continue in phases until the construction of a total of 300 boreholes within the first term of the government.
Mr. Asare did not disclose the amount of money being spent on the project, but said "it was being pre-financed by Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Member of Parliament for the Dormaa Central'.
Mr. Asare said the project would be solely managed by the communities and not the Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly.
GNA
By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA
