TOP STORIES
Human beings are liable to problems and difficulties, they are inevitable in life. It is only those in the cemetary who are free from problems.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Obaatanpa Yaa Asantewa Invades Agona West Municipality
Hon. Queentar Pokuah Sawyerr MP Agona East, yesterday 7th July, 2017 crossed over to Agona Swedru to show her magnanimity to a famous actor, Supper OD, known in private life as Asonaba Kweku Darko, who is indisposed.
Welcoming Obaatanpa and NDC supporters Supper OD expressed his appreciation and praised the MP for the timely visit.
Obaatanpa noted in her address that she had learned of his indisposition and decided to visit him to see how he was doing.
She brought him greetings from former President John Dramani Mahama and presented a number of items including an electronic wheelchair, GHC1000.00 cash as well as provisions like sugar, rice, milk, bread, crates of eggs, tins of milo, boxes of tea bags and others which could last him for months.
Obaatanpa later wheeled him around to show him the controls on the wheelchair.
She further promised to send him an undisclosed amount in subsequent months to keep him warm.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Regional News