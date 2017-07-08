TOP STORIES
3% VAT Policy And What You Must Know
The 3% VAT policy is a step in the right direction by the NPP government as Local Manufacturers, Importers and Consumers will all benefit from its implementation. The analysis assumes Locally manufactured goods at a cost of GHC100 and CIF cost of GHC108.
The graph and the table attached depicts the government shedding off 45% and 38% of its 17.5% VAT revenues respectively for Imported and Locally Manufactured goods respectively when the 3% Flat VAT is implemented.
Consumers on the other hand, will enjoy constant 25% reduction in prices of goods for both imported and locally manufactured goods when 3% Flat VAT is implemented accordingly.
All things being equal, the government does not lose revenue on 17.5% VAT application procedures. This is due to the fact that, Total VAT on consumers for 17.5% VAT is the same as the cumulative VATS of Importers or Manufacturers, Net Retails' VAT and Net Consumers' VAT at Ghc62.26 and GHc46.26 respectively. The government has therefore lessen the cumulative 17.5% burden on consumers' prices.
The prudence of this policy by H.E. Nana Addo is that, there is a likely high correlated ripple effects of high turnover and profits for Importers or Manufacturers as goods consumption will increase with decrease in prices of goods.
AGI and Traders should rather be more grateful to the NPP government for the likely boost of the economy.
The analysis also call for the government to endeavour to bring policies that can encourage competitive prices of locally manufactured goods in the country.
Consumers are likely to enjoy a further 33.5% reduction in consumers' prices of goods manufactured in the country whether 17.5% or 3% Flat VAT is used. This further savings is due exclusions on 20% Duty and 7.7% Import levies. That is why the one-district-one factory policy by the government should succeed at all cost.
Though there have been some arguments that the 3% Flat VAT is rather increasing the cost of goods when the analysis is done superficially without appreciating the cumulative 17.5% VAT that is added to consumers' prices of goods. The consumer finally bears the cost of VAT and so the 3% VAT finally will be less cumbersome in computation.
