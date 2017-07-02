TOP STORIES
Food For All Africa Founder Receives Queens Young Leader Award
Chef Elijah Amoo Addo, Founder of West Africa’s first food recovery bank was on Thursday presented with the prestigious Queens Young Leaders Award by Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace, England.
Receiving the award along with 58 other young leaders and innovators across the Commonwealth, he expressed appreciation to the Royal Commonwealth society, Queens Jubilee Trust, University of Cambridge and Comic relief for recognizing Food for All Africa Programme’s effort in creating efficiency and sustainable means of nutrition for vulnerable communities across Ghana and the continent. He reiterated his organization’s effort in the drafting and passage of the National Food Donor’s Encouragement Bill in Ghana which will institutionalize food donations in order to support vulnerable in society.
Chef Addo went on to commend and dedicate the award to individuals and organizations such as Kwatsons West Africa Ltd, MaxMart Family Shopping centre, Food and Beverage Association, Belaqua, Blowgroup, Finatrade, Sucatrade and Meriems kitchen for their continuous support towards Food for All.
The Queen’s Young Leader Award recognises and celebrates exceptional people aged 18-29 from across the Commonwealth, who are taking the lead in their communities and using their skills to transform lives. Winners of this prestigious Award will receive a unique package of training, mentoring and networking, including a one-week residential programme in the UK during which they will collect their Award from Her Majesty The Queen. With this support, Award winners will be expected to continue and develop the amazing work they are already doing in their communities. The last ever edition of the award is opened now on www.queensyoungleaders.com .
