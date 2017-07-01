TOP STORIES
Help Protect the Life of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong
I am beginning to get a bit edgy about the fate of Hon. Kennedy Okompreko Agyapong, the firebrand Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency in the Central region. He has since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) assumed the mantle of government on 7 January 2017, been repeatedly alerting the populace to what awaits him at the hands of his fellow NPP faithful. His fears were confirmed by a pastor/prophet whom I read about recently on Ghanaweb predicting that some NPP members are planning to eliminate Hon. Kennedy Agyapong hence calling on the nation to pray to God to avert that plot.
I wonder why some people within the NPP family would want to kill him if the said-pastor’s prophesy is nothing but the absolute truth even though many a Ghanaian commentator blasted and branded him a fake pastor/prophet.
Has there ever been any smoke without fire? No! Therefore, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has every cause to get worried about his life at the hands of not only the members of the opposition NDC party that he has been exposing for their corrupt practices but also, his own friends within the NPP governing party.
Who could be in the NPP plotting to eliminate him physically through contract killing, mob lynching or spiritual means of juju or whatever? Will they try to kill him by running him over using a car or through a head-on collision?
Has he so soon become the enemy of the members of the political party he funded and helped to come to power? Has he become a friend of yesterday but an enemy today to his own NPP family members? I cannot get my head around this.
Let me be frank with the NPP members some of whom have started, or are planning, to involve themselves in corruption that they may hate or plan to eliminate Hon. Kennedy Agyapong for one thing and one thing only. They want to practise the same disgusting and ruinous corruption as practised by the members of NDC but feel threatened by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong whom they have tagged as loquacious. If this is not the reason, what else could their reason be?
The NPP could be as corrupt as the NDC if they were left to have their own way. Some of those in government may think their party is in power so it is “chop, chop” time for them. Therefore, they will not take it kindly to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong should he dare be an obstruction in their way to achieving their selfish and parochial objective of amassing illegal wealth.
Let me state it clearly to all those NPP members and sycophants aspiring to engage in illegal means to enrich themselves because their party is in power that the dynamics have changed. Most Ghanaians have become a bit savvy politically. They will not sit down for any politician to come and commit their usual nonsensical daylight robberies on the country as it was the common phenomenon under former President John Dramani Mahama and his NDC-led government.
Lessons are to be learnt from the “Ye gye ye sika” demo organised and led by Captain Smart of Adom FM radio station. Awareness has been created in Ghanaians and we shall continue to sensitize them to the problems faced by the nation because of politicians and people placed in higher positions embezzling State funds.
From the look of things, Ghanaians will not hesitate to embark on civil agitations as a check on our inherently corrupt politicians and leaders. Subsequently, any malice they bear against Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is to me pure nonsense.
Yes, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong now appears to be a used-sponge which is good for nothing but to be cast away. When the party was in opposition and in dire need of financial help, NPP members looked up to him as though he was a tree bearing cash. He helped as much as he could. Now that the party is in power, his wages is the threat on his life if his public claims to that effect and the pastor’s prophesy are anything to go by.
Anyway, nobody from within or outside the NPP should dare kill him as the repercussions could be enormous and disastrous. Now that Ghanaians have come to realise how to cherish the honest and bold ones among them who are fighting the cancerous corruption, the bane of Ghana’s socio-economic development and prosperity, the public will revolt violently should anyone like Hon. Kennedy Agyapong or Captain Smart suffer political assassination.
For the attention of public readers, “the immediate causes of the First World War lay in decisions made by statesmen and generals during the July Crisis of 1914. This crisis was triggered by the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria by an ethnic Serb who had been supported by a nationalist organization in Serbia. The war began in the Balkans in late July 1914 and ended in November 1918, leaving 17 million dead and 20 million wounded”
Look at the devastation the death of one person, Archduke Franz Ferdinand, caused the world. A word to the wise is sufficient.
I shall in the coming few days quit online publications to retreat into my lair to do something else of more importance, although, I will resurface from time to time to write about the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute.
Long live Hon. Kennedy Agyapong. Long live President Nana Akufo-Addo and Ghana!
Rockson Adofo
(Written on Saturday, 1 July 2017)
