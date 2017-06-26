TOP STORIES
CLOGSAG honours Nathan Quao
Accra, June 26, GNA - The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has rededicated its auditorium to the memory of Nathan Anang Quao, a former public servant, diplomat and educationist par excellence, in posthumous honour.
The dedication was done at the 2017 United Nations/African Union Public Service Day celebration, in Accra, on the theme: 'Entrenching a Citizen-centred Service Delivery Culture: Partnering with the Youth for Africa's Transformation'.
The occasion was also used to celebrate the birthday of Former President, Jerry John Rawlings, on his 70th Birthday, which fell on 22 June.
Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, said the choice of Mr Quao for posthumous recognition was well-deserved for a civil servant who contributed invaluably to the effective administration of the Service.
'Nathan Quao exhibited a high sense of duty, neutrality and responsibility. He paid attention to details and he was respectful and honest in his dealings with the public,' he said.
He had the nation at heart and his achievement as an educationist was enviable, he added.
Nana Ato Arthur, the Head of the Local Government Service, described Mr Quao as 'a luminary who shaped the direction of the Public Service in Ghana.'
He, therefore, urged the current crop of the Public Service to emulate the work culture and qualities of modesty, humility, commitment to work and integrity as well as the deep penchant for knowledge of the late civil servant.
Mr Arthur said the youth must be empowered to actively participate in the Public Service as indicated by the theme for the UN/AU Public Service Day commemoration.
He said for a fitting tribute and a worthy legacy, the writings and memoirs of Nathan Quao be collated and compiled into a book, with copies must be available at the CLOGSAG Secretariat for public access.
The Local Government Service Head said additionally, 'there would be an Annual Awards Scheme as part of the United Nations/African Union Public Service Day to be sponsored by Government in his honour.'
He said the Awards Scheme was consistent with the Civil Service Law 1993 (PNDCL 327) Section 89.
Former President Rawlings urged CLOGSAG to ensure the proper maintenance of the Hall and ensure that at all times there was enough biography of the fallen legend for people to learn from.
He urged politicians to give civil/public servants the requisite respect and support.
Mr Abu Jinnapor, the Deputy Chief of Staff, said the Government appreciated the important role of the public servant, saying, 'Ghana is poised to mobilise for the future and this dream is not possible without a robust public service.'
He said the dream was achievable and urged public servants to roll up their sleeves and get to work.
Receiving a citation on behalf of the family of Nathan Quao, Mr Emmanuel Quao commended the gesture by the Association, saying he appreciated the efforts to keep the memory and legacy of their industrious son alive.
With Ga parentage, Nathan Quao, born on 21 November 1915 at Adawso, in the Eastern Region, started his working life as a teacher at his Alma Mater, Accra Academy.
Having served in various educational institutions in different capacities for 23 years, he joined the Civil Service in 1959.
From the rank of a Foreign Service Officer, which took him to Ghana's Missions in Belgrade, Ottawa, Paris and the United Nations in New York, he rose to become the head of the institution and retired in 1973.
Mr Quao was Deputy Secretary to the Government of the National Liberation Council, Secretary to the Presidential Commission, which acted as a collective Presidency before the election of the President of the Second Republic and Secretary to the Council of State during the Second Republic.
He was also Secretary to the National Redemption Council.
Mr Quao who served as Secretary at the Office of the PNDC and became a Presidential Adviser in the National Democratic Congress Administration, retired in 2000.
For his meritorious service to the nation, he received the State's highest awards, Order of the Volta (Civil Division) and the Order of the Star of Ghana.
He died on February 15 at the age of 89.
GNA
By Samira Larbie/Deborah Apetorgbor, GNA
