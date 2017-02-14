Exciting Things To Do At Whispering Palms

The scenery is overwhelming, the warm breeze from the Atlantic Ocean romantically blows away your worries as you sit comfortably with your lover and the chalets/rooms are readily available for you to spend the night. Whispering Palms Beach Resort is a perfect getaway for anyone from the elderly to the young at heart. Whispering Palms is a conference resort center occupying about 8 acres of land.

Location

Whispering Palms is one of the best resort in Badagry. It is located at Iworo Village, off Lagos Badagry Expressway, Aradagun. It is open to anyone who wants to visit and also you can book any room of your choice on Jumia Trave l, the online travel agency. For you to gain access to the resort, you have to pay N2000 entry fee for two.

Things to do

Visit the heritage museum

Badagry is known all over the world as a slave-trade hub. So, it should not be a surprise that there is a museum at Whispering Palms. Some of the interesting items at the heritage museum include historical slave chains, boats, and pictures of important slave route and locations. Your visit is incomplete without visiting the museum.

Check out the mini zoo

The zoo is also worth checking out even though it is a mini zoo. Animals like donkeys, peacocks, parrots, ducks, Monkeys and Baboons are present for viewing.

Boat ride

If you are not scared of water, you should be able to enjoy a rollicking, pleasant and enthralling boat ride with your lover. You can either row the boat yourself or you take the speed boat. Don’t worry there are lifeguards around in the case of any misadventure.

Sporting activities

For tourists, who are interested in sports, there are sports facilities available at Whispering Palms. You can play tennis, swimming pool, Volleyball, and Football. You can also hit the gym if you want to exercise and keep fit.

Stay, wine and dine

You can enjoy tasty local and continental delicacies at the resort. In addition to this, the banquet hall is available for parties and corporate events.