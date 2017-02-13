USAID Promotes Development In The Volta Region

USAID at Radio Dayi: USAID/Ghana Mission Director Andy Karas is welcomed to the Aveme Community, where he took part in a health promotion event organized by community radio station Radio Dayi. USAID supports training for staff of community radio statio

Volta Region, GHANA – U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Ghana Mission Director Andrew Karas traveled to the Volta Region January 24-27 to visit USAID projects working to increase access to quality healthcare and education. During the trip, Mr. Karas met with a number of USAID partners and reiterated the U.S. government’s support for promoting opportunity and development in the Volta Region by investing in its people.

During the trip, Mr. Karas visited kindergartens in Battor and Fodzoku. USAID supported the construction of these two kindergartens, which opened last year and have increased school enrollment in the region. At the schools, Mr. Karas discussed issues such as an increased student population, education for children with special needs, teacher absenteeism, and strengthening the reading comprehension of children in early grades with the headmasters and teachers. In addition, he visited the Regional Education Office in Ho, where he met with civil servants and staff who are responsible for the management of education institutions, finances, and resources.

“USAID recognizes the importance of boosting the quality of education in kindergarten and primary schools,” said Mr. Karas. “We are truly committed to working with the Government of Ghana to ensure every Ghanaian child has the chance to reach his or her potential.”

Mr. Karas also visited a number of USAID health sites and met with USAID partners working on health issues in the Volta Region. He visited USAID-supported community health nurses training colleges in Ho and Hohoe; the Regional Health Office, where he spoke with regional health officials on how to improve health outcomes; a small town water scheme in Abutia Teti, where USAID works to increase access to improved water and sanitation; and a Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound in Akome, where he met with student nurses conducting practical training.

The CHPS Compound provides basic preventative and curative health care services in maternal and reproductive health, health education, and neonatal and child health directly to communities. In addition, Mr. Karas toured a USAID-funded isolation unit at the Volta Regional Hospital where students are trained to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like the Ebola Virus and other pandemic illnesses.

While in the Volta Region, Mr. Karas participated in a program, along with traditional leaders, district health officials, and community members, which was organized by Radio Dayi, a community radio station in Anfoega. At the event, Mr. Karas commended the radio station for its work to mobilize communities to improve their health. “USAID partners with 10 community radio stations, including Radio Dayi. We train volunteers at these stations to produce compelling programs that teach their communities about health,” he said. “Whether it’s feeding a newborn properly or sleeping under an insecticide-treated net, even small actions by communities can have big results.”





USAID Volta School Visit: USAID/Ghana Mission Director Andy Karas presents footballs to students and teachers in Fodzoku, Ghana, where USAID supported the construction of a new kindergarten. Photo Credit: Yooku Ata-Bedu, USAID/Ghana





USAID School Health Examination: USAID/Ghana Mission Director Andy Karas observes a school health examination conducted by students from the USAID-supported Community Health Nurses Training College.

Photo Credit: Yooku Ata-Bedu, USAID/Ghana

