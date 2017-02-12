Afro-Arab Group partners Jourdy Group of Turkey

Afro-Arab Group, an Accra-based mini-conglomerate, yesterday announced an effort to facilitate the growth of small businesses in Ghana.

First, Group Consultant Alhaji Salam Amadu described Afro-Arab’s new partnership with the Joudy Group, the Izmer, Turkey-based trade show specialist.

The first initiative with Joudy will enable Ghanaian business people to attend Turkish Trade Fairs, at a reduced cost. Specifically, Afro-Arab is promoting a $400 package that includes a four-nights hotel stay, local transportation, plus discounts on airfare to Istanbul.

The idea is that if more Ghana-based Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) can attend one of the many Turkish tradeshows, they can, not only expand their businesses, but also encourage European business people to visit Ghana.

Secondly, Alhaji Salam Amadu spoke of the need for the new Ghana government to work with Afro-Arab, and others, to create new trade shows in Ghana, that could help attract foreign investment.

Alhaji Salam Amadu stated that only by the development of a robust Government/Private Industry Partnership, could Ghana compete in the world marketplace and help fulfill the promise of ‘one district-one factory’.

When asked how much of a financial commitment he would solicit from the government to accomplish his goals, Alhaji Salam Amadu declined to name a figure, and indicated it depended on how big a trade show was being discussed.

While these efforts to promote growth are admirable, the bigger question is why has Ghana not been able to attract more multinationals to build manufacturing facilities here in Ghana, instead of in China, Mexico, etc?

With its young, English speaking, and educated workforce, Ghana should be a very popular location for new facilities.

However, one often hears international business people say that until the government stamps out corruption and fixes the poor infrastructure, Ghana will remain well below its potential in its ability to attract new foreign investors.