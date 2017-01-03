Outsourced Stanbic staff runs away with GH?900,000

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
The Police have declared Martha Amakye, a worker at Stanbic Bank wanted after she allegedly defrauded customers to the tune of GHâ‚µ 900,000.

The 33-year old woman who was outsourced to work at the Tema Community One branch of Stanbic Bank took monies from customers with the promise of investing it in high-yielding fixed deposits.

From 2015 to 2016, Amakye had built a unknown client base keen on reaping the benefits of between 18 and 20% interest rate per month.

Daily Graphic reports that Amakye paid some interest to her clients and kept the principal assuring them that it was being re-invested.

Martha Amakye who was posted to Stanbic Bank by Noswall Management Service to work as a sales officer, gave her victims, deposit slips suspected to be fake.

After complaints were brought to the Financial Crime Control Unit of the bank, the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service were invited to investigate the matter.

Martha Amakye has since absconded.
