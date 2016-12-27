MP Elect For Gomoa Central Embarks On 'Thank You' Tour

The NPP Member of Parliament elect for the Gomoa Central constituency in the Central Region, Naana Eyiah is embarking on what she termed as 'Thank you ' tour in all the communities in her constituency to show her appreciation and that of the President elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for their support

She has already visited over 13 communities and expected to visit the rest before the end of the year.

Accompanied by her constituency chairman, Mr. Benjamin Otto, constituency Women organizer, Diana Aubyn, constituency Organizer Philimon Darko among others, Naana Eyiah commended the people for the confidence imposed in her and promised to fulfill her promises.

Addressing a Durbar organized in her honour at Gomoa Achiase and Gomoa Afranse respectively, the MP elect noted that.the Gomoa Central constituency needs to be alleviated from extreme poverty adding that education system in the vicinity should also be improved to enhace development.

"On behalf of the President elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and my own behalf I want to express our gratitude to Nananom and the people for voting massively for us to steer this part of the country into its needed haven.

We pledged to fulfill all the promises we made in the wake of the December 7 general elections.

Gomoa Central has shown love and confidence in the incoming NPP government to be led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.

Am extremely happy that you bought our campaign message and voted for the NPP accordingly. The NPP would continually be grateful for your massive support"

According to the MP elect, there was the need for her to visit the people to express her appreciation because they wasted their time and energy in long queue just to ensure that NPP and for that matter Nana Addo wins convincelly in the constituency.

The Constituency Chairman Mr. Benjamin Otto lauded his constituency executives for their hard work which propel the NPP to win the presidential and parliamentary elections.

He encouraged them to sustain the unity among them to achieve all that had been penciled to improve the socio economic growth of the people of the Gomoa Central constituency.