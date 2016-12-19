Freddie Blay enters Speakership race



By Emmanuel Akli

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President-elect, is certainly going to have a herculean task in the appointment of his ministers and other key positions, looking at the quality material at his disposal.

Though the dust is yet to fully settle on who should be a member of his cabinet, the focus has been shifted to the position of the number three gentleman of the land –Speaker of Parliament.

Professor Mike Oquaye, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya and Ghana's High Commissioner to India, came out strongly as the possible successor to Right Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho, a 'Methuselah' in the House.

But latest information indicates that the Acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Frederick Worsemao Armah Blay's candidature is also seriously knocking at the doors of the President-elect.

Mr. Blay, a two term legislator for Ellembelle in the Western Region and the publisher of the Daily Guide Newspaper, like Professor Mike Oquaye, has also held various positions in the Legislative House. Among them are First Deputy Speaker from 2001–2008, Chairman, Appointments Committee of from 2001–2008, Chairman, Privileges Committee from 2001–2008, Member, Parliament Sub-Committee on Food and Agriculture from 2004–2008 among a host of others.



The acting NPP National Chairman, who is a lawyer by profession, graduated from the University of Ghana in 1975, and Ghana School of Law in 1977, having earlier attended Adisadel College in Cape Coast for both his 'O' and 'A' levels of education. He is currently senior partner, Blay & Associates (a firm of legal consultants and practitioners). Credible information indicates that Nana Addo would most likely nominate either Prof Mike Oquaye or Mr. Freddie Blay for confirmation by the August House on January 7, next month.

Though Papa Owusu Ankomah's name is still lurking, he would likely be given an ambassadorial post. The legislator has been in Parliament since 1996, and has vast experience when it comes to parliamentary duties.

He did not seek re-election to represent his favourite constituency – Sekondi – where he is an icon.

Sources say so much pressure was brought to bear on the Mfantsipim Old boy by his party members in the constituency to step down, because he had been representing them for a long time.

The gentle MP, therefore, decided to take a bow, which is a big blow to his party at the national level, since he is one of the MPs who has in-depth knowledge about the works of Parliament.