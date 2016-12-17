Dividends In Diversity

Nana Akufo-Addo waged a war against Election 2016 tribal bigotry prosecuted by his political opponent President John Mahama and won.

Ghana, during the dying days of Election 2016 campaign season, was almost at the precipice, as the NDC went all the hog on the tribalism tangent in total disregard of the morals of politics.

Seeking electoral leverage without considering the national interest denies politicians, who indulge in this absurdity, the high office they eye or want to maintain for the next four years.

It was good that Nana Akufo-Addo and his running mate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia fought the rather dangerous cankerworm which threatened our cohesion as a nation with a common destiny when they hit the road talking to Ghanaians about why they should be voted for and not the others.

While Nana Akufo-Addo was disabusing the minds of Ghanaians about tribalism in our body-politics, Dr. Mahamdu Bawumia virtually turned it into a crusade, condemning it wherever he went in the Northern parts of the country.

And it worked the results from the recent polls providing sufficient and indisputable evidence.

Ghanaians now appreciate the importance of living together in harmony and diversity more than ever before.

Indeed one effect of the Election 2016 campaign season was how it changed the thinking of most Ghanaians. While Pastor Mensa Otabil succeeded in telling most Ghanaians not to become auto voters, politicians such as Nana Akufo-Addo and his running mate poured cold water over the bigotry President Mahama thought he could ride on to victory.

He used it in previous times; not so any longer. Ghanaians have lived with each other since the early days of colonial rule and have inter-married.

For a politician to think that he can consistently throw dust into their eyes just so they can win votes, is to do the unthinkable.

We have come a long way from those dark days of stark ignorance to the times of social media and FM stations. And so therefore those who think that they can continue to do such wicked things, they must learn from the lessons of Election 2016.

Yesterday Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia were guests of the National Chief Imam at the Abossey Okai Central Mosque, the two politicians having gone there to express gratitude to God over their electoral victory.

The amalgam they present- religion and geography- is another evidence of diversity worthy of emulation by other political groupings, if they have Ghana at heart as they claim.

The assurance by President-Elect and Vice President-Elect that their government would be one for all Ghanaians was an effective blow to the bigotry which nearly found a foothold in the country under President John Mahama.

Never again should Ghanaians watch unconcernedly as reckless politicians press the button on very dangerous subjects bordering on tribe and religion.

It was relieving to hear Nana Akufo-Addo promise to enhance the harmony existing between Muslims and their Christian counterparts.

God, it is said, could have created us to belong to a single tribe or even race but in his own wisdom decided to have us live in diversity.

There are lots of advantages in diversity. The Islamic scripture has it that living in diversity ensures that we understand and appreciate each other better.