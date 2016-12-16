Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
16 December 2016

Achimota School committee to investigate student's death

By GNA

Accra, Dec.16, GNA - The Board of Governors of Achimota School has set up a committee to investigate the recent death of a form one student.

The committee would probe the circumstances that led to the death of Kelvin Moses and also make recommendations to help improve health delivery response protocol for students and staff.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Board, Mr Osei Kwame Agyeman, said its findings would be shared with the general public.

According to the Board, Kelvin was taken ill in the school and taken to the school's hospital; the designated point of call for reported ill health, on December 2 and his parents were duly informed.

He was later sent to the 37 Military Hospital when his situation took a turn for the worse where he passed away on December 4.

"We extend the sincerest condolences to the parents and family of Mr Kelvin Moses. His intelligence and pleasant personality described by those who were privileged to have known him will never be forgotten," the Board said.

