Italian Business Association Holds Fund Raising Dinner For Charity

The Ghana Chapter of the Italian Business Association (IBAG) has held a dinner reception aimed at raising funds to support the needy and vulnerable in the society.

The dinner which took place at the La Villa Boutique Hotel, Osu in Accra last Friday night was participated by both Members of the association and non-Members as well as well as delegation from the Italian Embassy in Accra.

The event was organised in collaboration with the 'Italian Ladies and cooking for Charity Group' in other to help raise funds for the disables in the New Horizon School in Cantonments, Accra and MEWE Don Bosco Children's Village in Tema.

In his Speech, Nii Amaa Ollennu, the Vice President of Italian Business Association of Ghana (IBAG), said the association was committed to the welfare of the needy and vulnerable in the society, hence the need to galvanise resources to support them.

He added that proceeds from the dinner will be use to support in the training of women in vocation, addiction of brilliant but needy ones across the country, support the health and environmental conditions of selected societies across the country.

We are ever ready as a group to contribute to the national development by creating conducive opportunities for the people of Ghana in pressing issues such as education, health, promotion of good hygiene thus building of modern toilets for communities, provision waste bins etc.

'With our focus on advisory services for Ghanaian companies with business interest in Italy as well as Italian companies that are planning to invest in Ghana by sharing local knowledge of the territory acquired over the years to help new investors understand the Ghanaian/Italian market, it is our responsibility to influence positively in the lives of Ghanaians".

'We hope to create cultural exchanges between Italy and Ghana and undertake various projects and activities as part of IBAG's social responsibilities,' he said.

IBAG, a non-profit, non-political and non-religious association and supports free expression of views and opinions would collaborate with other associations and to become the voice of the business community in dealing with government institutions and bodies as well as networking and lobbying.

'We call on all who desire to invest, build and strengthen business relationships with Italian companies in Ghana and Italy to join the association to help attain strong business connections,' Mr Ollennu said.