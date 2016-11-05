Springboks bounce back to draw with Barbarians

Barbarians' Australian player Luke Morahan scores a try during their match against South Africa's Springboks at Wembley Stadium in London on November 5, 2016. By Justin Tallis (AFP)

London (AFP) - South Africa centres Francois Venter and Ronhan Janse van Rensburg both scored late tries as the Springboks rescued a 31-31 draw with the Barbarians in their European tour opener at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The Springboks were 31-19 down with nine minutes left in this non-cap clash before their midfield duo scored the last of the game's 10 tries.

Even there was still time for Barbarians replacement Luke Morahan to complete what would have been a hat-trick but the Australia international knocked on.

It took the Barbarians just five minutes to open the scoring when, following a cleanly won line-out, fly-half Robert du Preez, one of four South Africans in the Barbarians starting XV, checked the Springbok defence with a 'show and go' before finding Blues fullback Melani Nanai showed good strength cross at the corner.

Du Preez missed the conversion but the Barbarians were 5-0 up.

South Africa, with just three forwards from the pack that played in their record 57-15 defeat by New Zealand in Durban last month, were soon on level terms.

In the 12th minute, lock Pieter-Steph du Toit surged through after winning ball at a line-out, with the Barbarians defence at the set-piece all but non-existent.



South Africa's lock Pieter-Steph du Toit scores a try during their match against the Barbarians at Wembley Stadium in London on November 5, 2016

Pat Lambie, captain of a South Africa side featuring nine uncapped players in the matchday 23, missed the conversion.

Barbarians matches are meant to encourage attacking play and the invitational side regained the lead with a try worthy of the club's best traditions in the 19th minute.

The Barbarians turned over ruck ball deep in their own 22 and uncapped Highlanders wing Matt Faddes -- officially the Barbarians' 5,000th player -- broke clear down the right touchline.

He regathered his own chip, evading Springbok fullback Jesse Kriel and passed inside to Barbarians captain Andy Ellis, with the former All Blacks scrum-half rounding off an 80-metre try.

Du Preez added the extras to put the Barbarians 12-5 in front.

South Africa, however, drew level four minutes later when, after Lambie had spurned a kickable penalty, blindside flanker Roelof Smit crossed from a close range line-out.

Lambie converted and it looked as if the half would end level at 12-12.

But in the 40th minute the Barbarians when, after a burst by Nanai, Australia wing Taqele Naiyarovo went in at the corner for an unconverted try and a 17-12 lead at the break.

Four minutes into the second half, though, the Springboks led for the first time in the match.



Barbarians' Australian player Sam Carter is tackled during their Test match against South Africa at Wembley Stadium in London on November 5, 2016

Van Rensburg, in his first South Africa appearance, made a clever break that saw him take out and released wing Sergeal Petersen, whose angled run under the posts set up an easy conversion for Lambie.

Bu amid numerous replacements and after they had a score disallowed for a knock-on, the Barbarians regained the lead in the 55th minute.

A counter-attack move involving flankers Jordan Taufua and Brad Shields ended with Nanai finding Morahan for a well-worked try converted by fellow substitute Richard Mo'Unga.

Morahan was on hand again in the 67th minute for another converted try when he exploited a gap in South Africa's defensive line after a strong drive by the Barbarians' forwards.

That gave the Barbarians breathing space at 31-19 but South Africa cut the lead to five points with nine minutes left when Venter crossed and then, in the 77th minute, van Rensburg just did enough to stay in touch as he went in at the corner.

Lambie's missed conversion left the match tied at 31-31.

South Africa's tour continues with a full Test against England at Twickenham on November 12.