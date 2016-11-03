The former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of Nigeria, Professor Attahiru Jega has urged the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Mrs. Charlotte Osei to remain focused as Ghana prepares for the presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The former National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) boss has come under a barrage of criticism since taking up the role a year ago. Some have alleged she exchanged sex for her position – an allegation she has rubbished.

She has also been described as arrogant and attempting to rig the elections in favour of incumbent President John Mahama.

But Prof. Jega in an interview with Ghana Decides on Facebook said from his observation, Mrs. Osei is doing a commendable job and must encouraged to succeed.

“I really believe that she is doing a very commendable job in very difficult circumstances and I want to encourage her, she must remain focused,” Prof. Jega said.

Prof. Jega who is hailed for ensuring a free and fair election in Nigeria last year added that he has absolutely no doubt that the former NCCE boss would do her best to ensure credible polls in Ghana.

He commended the West African nation for being a leader in the smooth transition of power in Africa and added that all eyes are on Ghana to deliver another credible election come December 7.