Independent Candidate Upbeat About Akatsi South



An Independent Parliamentary Candidate Evans Gadeto Djikunu has promised to wrestle the Akatsi South Constituency which was once held by Speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho from the ruling NDC on December 7.

According to him, the people in the constituency have become disillusioned over NDC's unwillingness to bring accelerated development to the area in spite of the massive support they got from the people and have vowed to teach them a bitter lesson on election day.

Addressing a mammoth rally which was also used as his campaign launch at the Akatsi RC Park over the week, Mr. Djikunu who is a legal practitioner entreated the constituents to change their voting pattern and send him to parliament to bring what he called 'positive progress' to the area.

He said when he is given the mandate, he will push for developmental programmes like roads, water, electricity, jobs, agriculture, education, health and sanitation among others.

He said many constituencies were advancing at a faster rate because they have MPs who are proactive but Akatsi South was still lagging behind saying “We have to put our heads together and work towards progress for all.”

Victor Rabi Mensah who is the spokesperson for the independent candidate said at the rally that the incumbent MP Bernard Ahiafor, a nephew of the Speaker of Parliament, had been going around taking credit for projects he did not initiate.

According to him projects such as the Kindergarten block at Akatsi RC School and Sremanu respectively and a Maternity block by Adinkra Foundation from Netherlands, an NGO as well as a chips compound at Live that was constructed by Care Net, an NGO were being listed by the MP as his personal projects.

He therefore, urged the electorates to vote the MP out of Parliament because “he has taken them for granted.”

Sylvanus Sogbe, chairman of the campaign team for the independent parliamentary candidate said the people had already decided to vote for change in the constituency and no amount of inducement would change their mind.

The campaign launch attracted supporters from all the 91 polling stations in the constituency.

Lawyer Djikunu holds BA (Hons) in Geography with Political Science and a Post-First LLB from the University of Ghana, Legon and also a Barrister-at Law certificate from the Ghana School of Law. He was called to the Bar in October 2004. He was also a part-time law lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra. He has recently completed a Master of Laws certificate in Oil and Gas Law in the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana and will be graduating very soon.

By William Yaw Owusu

