Emirates Offers Special Fares

Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - Emirates is offering Ghanaian customers return airfares of up to 50 per cent off for a limited time period to Dubai, one of the world's most iconic cities.

This special offer, which is available for both Economy and Business Class travel, must be purchased from October 24 to November 5, with travel completed from October 2016 and 31 May 2017.

These special fares are only available to passengers travelling in pairs or a maximum group of eight, a statement from the Emirate the World's Best Airline in the 2016 Skytrax World Airline Awards and copied to the Ghana news agency in Accra said on Friday.

On all Emirates' flights, customers could look forward to hours of entertainment on the airline's ice system, which offers more than 2500 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment, from the latest movies, music, audio books and games, as well as family friendly products and services for children, including complimentary toys, kids' meals and movies, priority boarding for families and the use of free strollers at Dubai International Airport.

In addition to the on-board comforts and products, customers would also experience the world famous hospitality from Emirates' multinational cabin crew while enjoying chef prepared regional and international cuisine, using the freshest ingredients, accompanied by a wide range of complimentary wines and beverages.

The EK 788, the statement said departs Accra daily at 1750 hours and arrives at Dubai International Airport at 0550hrs. The return flight, EK787, leaves Dubai at 0730 hours and arrives in Accra at 1135 hours.

To book, or for more information on fares, terms and conditions, please visit www.emirates.com/gh or visit the local Emirates office or your travel agent.

GNA