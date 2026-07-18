NCCE Storms 13 Yunyoo Communities With Massive Adolescent Health & Gender Equality Campaign

Yunyoo (NE/R), July 18 — A major community outreach campaign on adolescent health, gender equality and youth empowerment has been rolled out across 13 communities in the Yunyoo‑Nasuan District of the North East Region.

An estimated 4,000 residents in Yunyoo, Mozio, Kufuk, Namong, Tema, Bunbuna, Nasuan, Gbankurugu, Jimbali, Sitik, Tuna One, Tuna Two and Gbungbani were reached during the two‑week sensitisation exercise.

The campaign focused on equipping young people and community members with practical knowledge on adolescent sexual and reproductive health, menstrual hygiene, prevention of early pregnancy and the promotion of gender equality. It also tackled harmful traditional practices, including early and forced marriage, while ensuring that underserved and isolated communities had access to vital health and rights information.

Organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and supported financially by Global Affairs Canada, the initiative deployed a mix of mobile public education tools to maximise reach.

A mobile van fitted with public address equipment and megaphones broadcast educational messages at markets, schools, community centres and roadside settlements. Communities such as Jimbali, Nasuan, Gbankurugu and Gbungbani, which already have public address systems with wider coverage, were reached through those facilities, while megaphones were used in the remaining communities.

Residents received information on adolescent sexual and reproductive health, the importance of antenatal care, menstrual hygiene management, gender equality, male involvement in family health and the prevention of gender‑based violence. The broadcasts also encouraged community members to support the empowerment of young people — especially adolescent girls — by creating environments that protect their rights, promote their education and improve access to essential health services.

Ahead of the campaign, NCCE officials engaged chiefs, opinion leaders and women’s groups in all beneficiary communities to secure their support and mobilise residents for active participation.