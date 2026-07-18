ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NCCE Storms 13 Yunyoo Communities With Massive Adolescent Health & Gender Equality Campaign

Two‑week outreach reaches over 4,000 residents with messages on reproductive health, menstrual hygiene, early pregnancy prevention and youth empowerment.
By Albert Futukpor || Contributor
Health NCCE Storms 13 Yunyoo Communities With Massive Adolescent Health & Gender Equality Campaign
SAT, 18 JUL 2026

Yunyoo (NE/R), July 18 — A major community outreach campaign on adolescent health, gender equality and youth empowerment has been rolled out across 13 communities in the Yunyoo‑Nasuan District of the North East Region.

An estimated 4,000 residents in Yunyoo, Mozio, Kufuk, Namong, Tema, Bunbuna, Nasuan, Gbankurugu, Jimbali, Sitik, Tuna One, Tuna Two and Gbungbani were reached during the two‑week sensitisation exercise.

The campaign focused on equipping young people and community members with practical knowledge on adolescent sexual and reproductive health, menstrual hygiene, prevention of early pregnancy and the promotion of gender equality. It also tackled harmful traditional practices, including early and forced marriage, while ensuring that underserved and isolated communities had access to vital health and rights information.

Organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and supported financially by Global Affairs Canada, the initiative deployed a mix of mobile public education tools to maximise reach.

A mobile van fitted with public address equipment and megaphones broadcast educational messages at markets, schools, community centres and roadside settlements. Communities such as Jimbali, Nasuan, Gbankurugu and Gbungbani, which already have public address systems with wider coverage, were reached through those facilities, while megaphones were used in the remaining communities.

Residents received information on adolescent sexual and reproductive health, the importance of antenatal care, menstrual hygiene management, gender equality, male involvement in family health and the prevention of gender‑based violence. The broadcasts also encouraged community members to support the empowerment of young people — especially adolescent girls — by creating environments that protect their rights, promote their education and improve access to essential health services.

Ahead of the campaign, NCCE officials engaged chiefs, opinion leaders and women’s groups in all beneficiary communities to secure their support and mobilise residents for active participation.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Jailing Camila Alhassan is grave injustice against free speech – Minority 'Jailing Camila Alhassan is grave injustice against free speech' – Minority

11 minutes ago

Prolonged dry spell threatens farming season in Upper East Region Prolonged dry spell threatens farming season in Upper East Region

11 minutes ago

Attorney-General says it cannot produce some evidence ordered by court in Adu-Boahene trial Attorney-General says it cannot produce some evidence ordered by court in Adu-Bo...

11 minutes ago

Withdraw TikToker Camilla Alhassan’s second prosecution, other pending cases - Minority Withdraw TikToker Camilla Alhassan’s second prosecution, other pending cases - M...

39 minutes ago

Minority Warns Mahama: Don’t Sign Tribunals Bill — It Revives PNDCStyle Justice Minority Warns Mahama: Don’t Sign Tribunals Bill — It Revives PNDC‑Style Justice

39 minutes ago

Ayariga Fires Back: Tribunals Not a WitchHunt — NPP Fears Are Misplaced Ayariga Fires Back: Tribunals Not a Witch‑Hunt — NPP Fears Are Misplaced

39 minutes ago

Oforikrom MP Blasts Gov’t: Nkoko Nkitinkiti Is a GH¢200m Failure Feeding Party Foot Soldiers Oforikrom MP Blasts Gov’t: Nkoko Nkitinkiti Is a GH¢200m Failure Feeding Party F...

39 minutes ago

Suame MP Explodes: EOCO Has Become a Political Tool — Miracles’ Arrest Was Pure Partisanship Suame MP Explodes: EOCO Has Become a Political Tool — Miracles’ Arrest Was Pure ...

39 minutes ago

Herald Editor Cautions EOCO: Stop the Showmanship — HighProfile Arrests Need Professionalism Herald Editor Cautions EOCO: Stop the Showmanship — High‑Profile Arrests Need Pr...

39 minutes ago

UG Lecturer Takes On EOCO: Miracles’ Arrest Shows Weaponised Bail, Lazy Investigations UG Lecturer Takes On EOCO: Miracles’ Arrest Shows Weaponised Bail, Lazy Investig...

Just in....
body-container-line