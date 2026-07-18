Nabdam residents petition government over poor roads, demand urgent reconstruction

Residents of the Nabdam District in the Upper East Region have appealed to the government to urgently reconstruct the deplorable Asonge-Pelungu-Sakoti road, describing its deteriorating condition as a major obstacle to healthcare, education, agriculture and economic development.

For many years, the road has remained in a poor state, forcing commuters, including pregnant women, the elderly and critically ill patients, to endure difficult journeys to access healthcare services. Farmers have also struggled to transport their produce to market centres, resulting in delays, post-harvest losses and reduced incomes.

The district, whose economy depends largely on farming and trading, has no tarred roads within its communities apart from the Bolgatanga-Bawku Highway, which passes through parts of the area.

Frustrated by the situation, residents on Tuesday staged a peaceful demonstration to demand immediate government intervention.

The demonstrators, drawn from various communities across the district, marched peacefully before presenting a petition to President John Dramani Mahama through the Nabdam District Chief Executive (DCE), Francis Yenwona Tobig.

Reading the petition on behalf of the residents, one of the conveners of the demonstration, Albert Dok Dong, said the poor condition of the Asonge-Pelungu-Sakoti road and other roads within the district had significantly slowed the area's development.

He noted that the road has become almost impassable, especially during the rainy season, making transportation difficult for residents and businesses.

The petition further highlighted the inadequate number of culverts along the road, saying floodwaters frequently wash away sections of the roadway, worsening the already poor condition.

Residents also complained that the deteriorating roads have increased vehicle maintenance costs for transport operators, leading to higher transport fares for commuters.

They said agriculture, the district's main economic activity, has been severely affected, as farmers are often unable to transport perishable produce, particularly tomatoes, to market on time.

The petition also outlined the challenges faced by schoolchildren, teachers and health workers, noting that poor road conditions continue to disrupt access to schools and health facilities, particularly during the rainy season.

The demonstrators called on the government to commence construction of the Asonge-Pelungu-Sakoti road without delay, describing it as one of the district's most important commercial routes.

They further appealed to the Ghana Highway Authority and the Department of Feeder Roads to undertake an immediate technical assessment of the road to facilitate its reconstruction.

In addition, the residents urged government to include Nabdam in future road development projects in the Upper East Region and carry out emergency maintenance works to reduce the hardships faced by commuters until the main project begins.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the government, Nabdam District Chief Executive Francis Yenwona Tobig acknowledged the concerns raised by the residents and described the demonstration as a legitimate expression of the community's frustrations.

He assured the demonstrators that the Assembly and the Member of Parliament for the area share their concerns and have been actively pursuing the rehabilitation of the road.

According to Mr Tobig, consultancy works on the Asonge-Pelungu-Sakoti road have already been completed, and the project has been submitted for consideration, with the next step being its inclusion in the national budget for funding.

He explained that the ongoing grading and maintenance of portions of the road are only temporary interventions aimed at reducing the suffering of residents while government secures funding for the full reconstruction.

The DCE assured residents that the Assembly would continue engaging the relevant authorities to ensure the project is executed and reiterated the government's commitment to improving road infrastructure in the district.

He added that efforts are also underway to improve other strategic roads in the district, including the Kongo-Pitanga road, to enhance transportation, facilitate economic activities and accelerate development.

Mr Tobig urged residents to view the ongoing maintenance works as interim relief measures rather than a replacement for the permanent road construction they have demanded.