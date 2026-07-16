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Fisheries Minister seeks partnership to empower women in Ghana's fisheries sector

By Adwoa Koramah Anokye-Gyimah, ISD
General News Fisheries Minister seeks partnership to empower women in Ghanas fisheries sector
THU, 16 JUL 2026

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Madam Emelia Arthur, has engaged representatives of the Cerath Development Organization to discuss a strategic partnership aimed at empowering women in Ghana’s fisheries sector.

The initiative is funded by the Co-Impact Gender Fund and will be implemented in close collaboration with the Fisheries Commission.

Speaking during the meeting, Madam Arthur said, “Our post-harvest fisheries management system must be modernized, and that begins with empowering the women who form its backbone.”

She said the partnership reflects government’s commitment to transforming the fisheries and aquaculture sector into a sustainable, competitive and job-creating industry that leaves no one behind.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the “Empowering Women in Ghana’s Fisheries Sector” initiative, a seven-year programme expected to run from 2026 to 2032.

The Minister said the programme seeks to address long-standing inequalities affecting women in Ghana’s fisheries value chain, particularly in the post-harvest sector, where women play a dominant role as fish processors, traders, helpers and carriers.

She noted that although men are mainly involved in fish harvesting, women remain the backbone of post-harvest fisheries activities across coastal and inland fishing communities.

She added that many continue to face unfair working conditions, limited access to finance, inadequate support systems and gender-based barriers in the allocation of resources.

Madam Arthur said empowering women in fisheries is not only a gender equality issue but also a critical economic and food security priority.

She emphasized that women’s contribution to fish processing, distribution and marketing remains central to sustaining households, communities and local economies.

She said the intervention is expected to promote inclusive growth by improving access to financial resources, strengthening institutional support and creating a more enabling environment for women-led fisheries enterprises.

Stakeholders said the programme marks an important step toward ensuring that women, who remain central to Ghana’s fisheries economy, receive the recognition, resources and opportunities needed to thrive in a modern and competitive sector.

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