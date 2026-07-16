ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

World Cup 2026: Argentina complete comeback to beat England and reach final

By FRANCE 24
Sports News Argentinas Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. - Agustin Marcarian, Reuters
THU, 16 JUL 2026
Argentina's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. - © Agustin Marcarian, Reuters

Argentina edged past England 2-1 on Wednesday in a dramatic World Cup semi-final in Atlanta to reach the final for the second time in a raw, where they will face Spain. The Three Lions took the lead through Anthony Gordon early in the second half, but Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez completed a late turnaround for Lionel Messi's side.

England made the perfect start after the break, with Gordon finishing from Morgan Rogers' cross to put the Three Lions ahead. But Argentina responded with relentless pressure, forcing Jordan Pickford into several crucial saves before Fernandez finally levelled the score with a superb strike from outside the box.

The Albiceleste kept pushing and completed their comeback in the 92nd minute when Lautaro Martinez headed home Messi's pinpoint delivery. Despite Thomas Tuchel's late defensive changes, England could not hold on as Argentina's experience and resilience carried them into another World Cup final.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

FRANCE 24
FRANCE 24

International breaking news, top stories and headlinesPage: france24

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Mahama to inspect Ho Sports stadium during Volta tour Mahama to inspect Ho Sports stadium during Volta tour

47 minutes ago

How prolonged blackout disrupts healthcare delivery at Akporkploe Health Centre How prolonged blackout disrupts healthcare delivery at Akporkploe Health Centre

47 minutes ago

Manjailed 14 days forspendingex-girlfriends GH¢114,000loan onfootball betting Man jailed 14 days for spending ex-girlfriend's GH¢114,000 loan on football bett...

47 minutes ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Minority demands answers from BoG on $2 billion drop in gross international rese...

47 minutes ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah Over 3,000 excavators remain unclaimed at Tema Port as govt tightens mining equi...

47 minutes ago

YEPBIT Exchange and BonChat are not licensed — SEC warns Ghanaians 'YEPBIT Exchange and BonChat are not licensed' — SEC warns Ghanaians

47 minutes ago

GES releases funds for perishable food items to Senior High Schools GES releases funds for perishable food items to Senior High Schools

47 minutes ago

Police arrest 54 suspects, seize large quantity of suspected narcotics in Kumasi operations Police arrest 54 suspects, seize large quantity of suspected narcotics in Kumasi...

47 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses APSL challenge over US$33.3million arbitral award in Justmoh case Supreme Court dismisses APSL challenge over US$33.3million arbitral award in Jus...

47 minutes ago

Police arrest suspected murderer in Obuasi; hunt for accomplices continues Police arrest suspected murderer in Obuasi; hunt for accomplices continues

Just in....
body-container-line