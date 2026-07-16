World Cup 2026: Argentina complete comeback to beat England and reach final

Argentina edged past England 2-1 on Wednesday in a dramatic World Cup semi-final in Atlanta to reach the final for the second time in a raw, where they will face Spain. The Three Lions took the lead through Anthony Gordon early in the second half, but Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez completed a late turnaround for Lionel Messi's side.

England made the perfect start after the break, with Gordon finishing from Morgan Rogers' cross to put the Three Lions ahead. But Argentina responded with relentless pressure, forcing Jordan Pickford into several crucial saves before Fernandez finally levelled the score with a superb strike from outside the box.

The Albiceleste kept pushing and completed their comeback in the 92nd minute when Lautaro Martinez headed home Messi's pinpoint delivery. Despite Thomas Tuchel's late defensive changes, England could not hold on as Argentina's experience and resilience carried them into another World Cup final.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)